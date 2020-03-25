the-10-vintage-cult-to-buy-online-(and-where-to-find-them)

Yes, there are also investment purchases in fashion . These are the safe havens that once bought give us the certainty that they will last over the years and that we will be able to pass them down from generation to generation. We are talking about the bags, watches and jewelery that have passed the seasons unscathed, resisting the trends of the moment to become, year after year, the icons of the history of costume .

Here you will find our top ten vintage accessories that every woman should have in her wardrobe , and a mini-guide with curiosities and advice on how to recognize an original , but above all a selection of the most accredited and safe e-commerce for your timeless shopping and sustainable.

Thanks to them, in fact, the recirculation of pre-owned and pre-loved luxury items is reality. And never as in this case is it good to rely on expert hands, authoritative and accredited over time.

A few examples? Institution in this field is certainly A.N.G.E.L.O. Vintage Palace , one of the largest stores in Europe and reference point for professionals of the fashion system and for fans of clothes from other eras. It is located in Lugo di Ravenna in Emilia-Romagna, the shop is a must visit but in the meantime we can go looking for our must-have accessories in their online shop.

And then? Sites selling second-hand fashion such as Vestiaire Collective , the marketplace leader for vintage and luxury items . They have a quality control department managed by experts who will ensure for us the authenticity of our purchases.

Or special sections of e-tailers such as Farfetch which dedicate a part of their platform entirely to circularity . They are also experimenting with a new way of shopping: it is Farfetch Second Life . Our signed bag is evaluated and given a credit to spend on the site. For now it is only available in the United Kingdom and in some other European Union countries, including Italy.

Other online shops can be found in the gallery above, where we have selected the most beautiful pieces for you with links to buy them in real time.

THE TEN VINTAGE ACCESSORIES TO BUY ONLINE

1. The carré of Hermès

The square in silk twill that has made style. Symbol of elegance and status symbol is one of the best-selling accessories ever. The first, produced in 1937, measured 90 x 90 cm, on sale there is also the 70 x 70 cm, the great 140 x 140 cm or the mini size 45 x 45 cm.

Carré of Hermès – Photo Getty Images

The drawings? From its beginnings the Maison has printed more than 2500, the classics have a natural theme, with plants or animals, and with a scene of Paris. When looking for it, make sure it still has the original orange box. That too is a true timeless icon. Check the seams: the blended edges are the typical finish of all the carré, made one by one from one Roulotteuse, the hemmer specialized.

How to wear it? The Hermès app Silky Knots (see illustration below) teaches us about knots to make it always different. Easy and inspirational.



2. The Jackie O by Gucci

Or the bag so loved by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis that Gucci decided to baptize that model with its name. At the end of the nineties Tom Ford re-edited it (the ones that can be found on vintage e-commerce are precisely the bags of that relaunch).

1981, Jackie Kennedy Onassis on the streets New York City – Getty Images

Alessandro Michele has taken it out of the archives for the Cruise 2019 by Gucci, who paraded in Arles, with the logo of the Chateau Marmont. Preview of the next autumn / winter 2020 / 2021: will still be the protagonist , hurry up and grab your vintage!

Gucci autumn / winter 2020 – 21. Photo Gorunway.com

3. The Prada nylon canvas backpack

The first model dates back to the 1980s and has remained almost unchanged, in the 2000 had a crazy boom and the recipe is always the right one: triangular plate logo, saffiano details and, of course, indestructible nylon. Or rather cloth sail , that special material that has also become synonymous with the most radical Milanese accessories house in the world.

Prada backpack. Getty Images

A combo that, good news, is keeping up with the times in this era of sustainability and green pride: all Prada garments and accessories in this texture, in fact, by the end of the 2021 will be produced in Re-Nylon, or in Econyl a regenerated yarn that can be recycled indefinitely without loss of quality.

4. A couple of Manolo Blahnik

A frame of Sex and The City

Carrie Bradshaw, in Sex and the City , loved her more than everything else. And we, thanks also to her, have come to know them: they are the shoes of the Spanish designer Manolo Blahnik . Thanks to the cult series of the HBO channel (aired from 1998 to the 2004) have become so much an icon object that have defined them as fifth star of the series (after the four actresses) . Among other things, it has recently closed, after well 38 years, its only shop on the 54 but street, the only one in New York and the United States. What Carrie loved to hang out with.

5. The Louis Vuitton bucket

It's called Noah and it's the reinterpretation of the historical model that Gaston-Louis Vuitton devised in 1932 for a champagne maker: the perfect (and really chic) ​​bag to safely transport five bottles. Choose it Monogram or in Épi leather , true trademark of the French Maison. How to recognize it? This leather is distinguished by the particular “striped” texture inspired by the wheat fields that sway in the sun.

Texture of the Épi leather by Louis Vuitton. Photo courtesy Louis Vuitton

6. La Baguett and Fendi

It seems like yesterday, but its launch has already gone well 23 years. Eh, yes it was autumn / winter 1997 / 1998 when this elongated bag to be worn under the shoulder (just like the loaf of French bread from which it takes its name) became one of the most popular it-bags desired . Last year with the hashtag #BAGUETTEFRIENDSFOREVER it returned to being an object of desire. You can find them in three sizes (mini, medium, maxi) and in many styles: covered with beads, embroidered, in smooth leather or total logo.

The exhibition “FENDI Baguettemania” which celebrated the 15 it-bag years in Los Angeles in 2012. Photo Getty Images.

7. Dior's Saddle Bag

The saddle bag designed by John Galliano debuted the catwalk in the spring / summer of 2000 .

Everyone dreamed of it and everyone wanted it (here too Carrie Bradshaw played her part in Sex & The City ). Maria Grazia Chiuri, who has been head of the Maison for seasons, has relaunched her, returning her to the list of fashion wishes. In the vintage you will find many with total logo fabrics, after all that of the brand at all costs in those years was a real trend.

Christian Dior fashion show of Spring / Summer 2004 in Shanghai. Photo Getty Images

8. Yves Saint Laurent's jewelry

The iconic YSL monogram, the initials of its name slightly overlapping, has made the history of fashion. Designed in 1961 by the art deco designer Adolph Mouron Cassandre, has become synonymous with elegance and style. The brand name, however, in the 2013 with the arrival of Hedi Slimane is upset, removing Yves. But the original sixties logo with the Y logo remains. Look for pins, earrings, bracelets with the three letters, they are a real chic habit.

Brooch for sale on Qoo-online.com

9. The Cartier watch Tank

It has more than 100 years. The watch that Louis Cartier created in 1917 is a piece of history. Celebrities and royalty like Lady D, Catherine Deneuve and Jacqueline Kennedy wore it. Just what the First Lady wore was bought at auction in 2017 by Kim Kardashian for $ 379. 500. It is still a true watchmaking icon today.

Lady Diana wears a Cartier Tank visiting Liverpool in 1995. Photo Getty Images

10. The timeless Chanel 2. 55

Last but not least, even if we put to the number 10 we know that is, by far, the most sought after bag in vintage markets. Did you know where the name comes from? Easy but not so obvious: it refers to the month and year of its creation, or February of 1955. Classic rhombus stitching (matelassé) and adjustable chain, it was designed by Mademoiselle Coco to meet the needs of women of the years 50, active and dynamic.

How to recognize the original from the fake? An article by Vogue.it explains it very well: pay attention to where the closing logo is placed, it must be exactly in the center of the bag. And the right “C” passes over the left “C”. The serial number that was introduced in the eighties is always found in the corner of the bag and is printed on a white sticker and from the 2000 also presents the hologram.



Chanel 2 bag. 55 – Photo Getty Images

Do you already have some of these ten must-have accessories? Find out where to buy those that are missing from your collection in the gallery above.

