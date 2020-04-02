the-1960s-beauty-trends-that-celebs-(and-all-of-us)-like-in-2020

Kim Kardashian is tall 159 cm and among her sisters she is the least soaring. It is known, therefore, also for often wearing heels that raise it somewhat, but no shoe in the world has ever made the heiress appear so high as the gravity challenge hairstyle that shows on the cover of the last issue of the magazine CR Fashion Book. At the end of February, Kardashian shared on Instagram a post showing some shots taken for the cover. In black and white photos he appears with dark hair, as tall as long.

The diva flaunts, in fact, a bouffant copyrighted by retro DNA and absolutely years' 60.

“Priscilla Presley Vibes”, wrote Kim in the caption, referring not only to the hairstyle created for her by the hair stylist Shaya Shual, but also to the elongated, dramatic eye makeup created by the make-up artist Rokael Lizama . But the heiress is not the only one with a Sixties beauty look because, for the same photo shoot, also the legendary Cher and the iconic Naomi Campbell they unlined. But, while the bouffant of the super top anni '90 is similar to that of the Kardashian, that of Cher is a little more wavy and has a fringe to frame the face. Considering how influential all three celebs are, the triumphant march of towering hairstyles is in the air.

We have always known that stars love the return to the past, especially when it comes to makeup and hair, and at this moment it seems to us that the years' 60 is the preferred decade of reference regarding hairstyles & Co. Creases, fawn eyelashes, cat-eye eyeliner and inspired hair bows to some of the greatest beauty icons of the time such as Brigitte Bardot, Twiggy and Sophia Loren have recently illuminated the red carpet. Hitting the mark, because we all want everything! Thanks to that feminine, sweet atmosphere easy and soft of these retro beauty style , it is it is clear that the years 60 vibrate stronger than ever in 2020.

In the gallery the divas of the past and those of today to sigh and recreate now these wonderful classic looks that make our heart beat ever and ever .

