the-7-most-expensive-royal-wedding-dresses

On the eve of Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May of 2018, the bets not only on the brand of the dress, but also on how much it would cost, were on the agenda. Among many assumptions, one certainty: the wedding dress would have been six zeros. Besides that of Kate Middleton in 2011 was valued at around a quarter of a million pounds and, back in time, the now legendary of Lady Diana (from the train of almost eight meters, the longest in history) had cost about 115 thousand in 1981.

Ergo, that of the future Duchess of Sussex would not have been less.

In truth, a little yes. Today we know that the simple but wonderful wedding dress by Meghan by Givenchy, is among the cheapest, if you can say so, among the wedding dresses real given the cost of just over 100 thousand pounds. In the ranking of the seven wedding dress royal most expensive ever, it is found, in fact, in penultimate position, while the sister-in-law Kate is on the lowest step of the podium with her very elegant (and still overcrowded today) dress by Alexander McQueen, while the late mother in law Diana fifth.

If, according to the magazine Brides the couple media in Great Britain invests 10% of matrimonial expenses on 'wedding dress, with the royal family we are well beyond this percentage. Think of the dressed in His Majesty, bride in full post-war period. In times of economic hardship, in 1947, his white dress enriched with pearls and diamonds cost a figure astronomical (about 30 thousand pounds) so much so that to recreate it in the TV series The Crown were spent more than 47 thousand dollars. In the ranking also other clothes of the members of the English royal house, including Eugenie of York and her mother Sarah Ferguson that to enter his studded with embroidery and silver pearls he confessed in his memorial book of 1997 to have lost almost thirteen kilos

But, surprisingly, at the top of the ranking of the most expensive wedding dresses, there is not one worn by a British royal height. Run through the gallery to discover the seven wedding dresses of wonders in order of price, still dreaming today as then.

