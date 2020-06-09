the-99-years-lived-in-the-style-of-prince-philip

He may not have been a model husband, but one with a wearer bearing yes. On the eve of his 99 th birthday ( was born on 10 June of 1921 ) there are different things that, according to most, Prince Philip should do forgive but among these there is certainly no style. As handsome as a movie star and endowed with an athlete's physique, the consort of Queen Elizabeth is considered one of the most elegant men in the United Kingdom enough to be called an ambassador of the made in style Uk from the best tailors of Savile Row.

The Duke of Edinburgh in Germany in 2014. Photo Getty

Of the same opinion the magazine GQ that in 2016 has counted it among 50 best-dressed men in Britain placing it at 12 th place in a ranking composed of various actors, musicians and celebrities and patinate with this motivation: «The Duke of Edinburgh embodies duty and decorum and in the way he dresses he appears casual. He is always British, manly and appropriate to his role ». His role, for more than seventy years, is to always stay one step behind his wife . Not particularly interested in fashion, the queen basically dresses to be seen even hundreds of meters away because it is also with the bright colors in the crowd that justifies her existence («I must be seen to be believed» she says).

Christmas 2017 in Sandringham. A step back but with loden. Photo Getty

Darkening that sun was therefore not allowed but in the end Filippo succeeded in the feat thanks to an impeccable wardrobe. The chronicles describe as a well-known gaffeur but, contrary to what happened in in other areas of his life, Filippo has never had an accident in looks .

Rather refractory to current trends, the Duke of Edinburgh has a timeless style also because he has often been wearing the same clothes for almost a century (in his case he is not not even hyperbole). John Kent , his personal tailor for over fifty years, occasionally spiffing some secrets that perhaps should remain locked in the dressing room. In one of the interviews he has released, he reveals that Filippo does not have a gram of fat and that his size has practically not changed since the first time he worked for him .

At a polo match in the summer of 2018. Photo Getty

A build already proportioned by itself forged over the years by sporting activity, by the absence of smoke (stopped in 47 shortly before to marry) and from measured doses of alcohol to which a certain resistance to carbohydrate is added, it is certainly not difficult to dress. Unlike his son Carlo, the prince prefers the single-breasted jacket to the double-breasted one for suits with a classic and structured cut, in gray or blue wool . Strictly made to measure (his suit tailoring a suit he does about 3. 500 £), Filippo personally chooses the fabrics for his garments: all what he asks is that elegance and tradition go hand in hand with comfort . A convenience due not only to the style but also from the custom since Filippo with that pinch of thrift typical of the Windsor house has an idea that is anything but disposable of clothing .

In blazer with his son Carlo. Photo Getty

The usual Kent reveals that about ten years ago he had to rearrange a pair of pants that the Duke of Edinburgh had bought half a century earlier. “He wanted to tighten his legs to make them more fashionable,” reports the Telegraph. It seems that he has only five morning suits subjected every now and then to some mending: of these, two have been packaged from Kent and three from the other official supplier, Turnbull & Asser . Then the prince is one loyal to his reference brands, companies that have a solid tradition at home. For underwear it uses the Scottish brand Lyle & Scott ; from 1956 John Lobb signs his shoes while the hats, of which he makes wide use, are by James Lock & Co. ; for jackets and coats we can mention Daks and Barbour while the kilts come directly from Edinburgh from the renowned company Kinloch Anderson ; also for him exquisitely british boots provided by Hunter . A trespass is allowed to France for the purchase of ties from Hermès , the same maison as his wife's scarves: who knows, maybe with a single order, the royal couple also enjoys one family discount.

Very elegant with the kilt in the Highlands in the 2012. Photo Getty

If it were up to him, perhaps he would have worn the uniform all his life. The one in the navy with which she staked Elizabeth is said, among other things, to still fit. By scrolling through the photos that portray him, a certain reciprocity is perceived between charm and uniform, not that charm lacks him in the casual version.

This entry into the hundredth year of life will not be celebrated with great splendor but, as far as we know, the Duke of Edinburgh will not tear his hair from the idea of ​​not celebrating this goal solemnly . The edges of his character, already sharpened by time, badly tolerated birthdays. From what has transpired so far, the birthday boy will get away with a simple lunch with his wife and a few video calls with more or less distant relatives (from Carlo in Scotland to Sussexes in Los Angeles ). While we had a snapshot of Elizabeth on horseback from retirement in Windsor , we don't have any pictures of Filippo that portray him so we don't know anything about his home look.

Filippo's raids with his motorbike around Windsor. Photo Getty

We can imagine that for the long days in the house on the outskirts of London, I preferred some old disused clothes to the tailored jackets to make more comfortable what the experts certify as one of the longest periods passed to you for you with the queen . Far from the photographers' goals, the prince must relax to such an extent that once in Belmoral he was mistaken for the gardener by former royal chef Darren McGrady. “This old gentleman in battered clothes came into the kitchen,” he told Marie Claire, “he wore a worn shirt with sleeves torn on his elbows. Only after having looked at it carefully did I realize that it was Prince Philip “.

Raincoat and bowler hat for Filippo's last official engagement on August 2 of 2017. Photo Getty

When in August 2017 the Duke of Edinburgh happily retired to private life 22. 191 real commitments, 5. 493 speeches and beyond 780 organizations charities and associations to sponsor. He said of himself: “I am the most experienced plate finder in the world.” Over seventy years of “work” lived with unquestionable elegance . Maybe after so many years someone will give him a new pair of slippers instead of the classic tie. One of the most welcome gifts that life has given him is certainly that of being able to personally hang the tight on the nail. And in front of so much class, it does not matter if in favor of a sweater pierced by moths.

