the-adele-meghan-markle-friendship-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-weekend

To the list of vip friends of Meghan Markle adds an illustrious name: Adele. According to the Mirror , in fact, the Duchess of Sussex and the British singer would both live in Beverly Hills, just five minutes of distance. The two women – as the tabloid points out – met for the first time in December 2018, at a charity event promoted for the victims of the at Grenfell Tower , in London.

It is not known whether Meghan and Adele have continued to feel , but it seems that they are now neighbors : «The popstar has already confided to her friend in which places to go without risking being attacked by fans and photographers », reveals a source. «He also recommended a nursery for baby Archi and, the same one he attended his son Angelo ». Who knows that soon they will not be paparazzi together with Los Angeles .

The third weekend of May told many other stories:

The tenderness of Ricky Martin

The singer posted a sweet video on Instagram in which she kisses her husband, Jwan Yosef: a clip used by rapper Resident for his song that talks about the importance of ties in the time of the coronavirus. THE LOVE

Pamela Prati returns to the Mark Caltagirone case: «I was plagiarized»

During «Domenica In», the showgirl cries over the scandal in which she was involved last year: «I was not aware of lying, I was at the mercy of a cruel system. They touched the dreams of my life: marriage and motherhood “ LO SFOGO

The candles of Laura Pausini

The singer-songwriter of Solarolo turned 46 years and celebrated with a refreshment party in the garden, together to loved ones: her husband Paolo Carta and daughter Paola. “Time has no time,” he writes. BIRTHDAY

Round figure for Fiorello

The Sicilian showman touches 60 years: “I would like to grow old but I can't”, he confessed . “My daughter tells me she doesn't feel like I'm with a dad with me. You and my wife laugh when I get angry. ” BIS BIRTHDAY .

The return of Michele Bravi

The singer, visibly excited, went back to singing at “Amici Speciali”. It was his second performance on TV after the tragic accident of 2018 in which he was involved and in which he a woman lost her life. THE VOICE.

The photo of Sarah Ferguson

«I am proud of our family, united and loving». So Fergie comments on an image posted on Instagram, which tries to drive away the controversies that have gripped her husband, Andrea di York in recent months. PORTRAIT

Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, in divorce (in the time of the coronavirus)

It would not be a simple separation, but a “war” fought by means of urgent causes and ordinances that going on between the Hollywood twin and the brother of Nicolas Sarkozy. Together since 2012, the two would have now reached the end of the line HISTORY

Ashley Benson kisses rapper G-Eazy (after breaking up with Cara Delevingne)

The actress was paparazzi in affectionate attitudes with the singer. In the meantime, the model's outburst arrives, in defense of her former partner: «Only you and I know the truth» THE GOSSIP

