«the-affair»:-the-love-thriller-(with-two-points-of-view)-on-sky-atlantic-confidencial

At first glance it may seem the story of a simple betrayal. Noah (Dominic West) and Alison (Ruth Wilson), married respectively to Helen (Maura Tierney) and Cole (Joshua Jackson), meet and something between them clicks. The linear mechanism of the narrative is, however, broken not only by a mystery that keeps viewers glued from start to finish, but also from a double point of view which is, perhaps, one of the greatest and riskiest revolutions ever brought to TV . The peculiarity of The Affair – A dangerous relationship , the original Showtime series created by Hagai Levi and Sarah Treem, is, in fact, to divide the episodes into two parts, each dedicated to the perspective of the two protagonists, Noah and Alison.

An intriguing experiment that makes the series available on Sky Atlantic Confidential, the pop-up channel powered by Vanity Fair which from 8 to 28 may occupy the canal 111 of Sky proposing female stories that made the history of television, unique in its kind.

The five seasons, available on demand on Sky , tell the evolution of a clandestine story, but also the absolute unreliability towards what we see. The same episode seen from two different perspectives makes us understand not only that the events are interpreted and reworked by the protagonists' mind according to their own stylistic features, but also that we have few certainties to hold on to. Noah and Alison guide us on a completely new, introspective and sensational journey: we go into weaknesses and temptations, dramas and fears, but also in a yellow to be solved which is, then, the glue that holds the first seasons together. Together with the eccentricity of the writing there are, however, also very valid interpretations that are the added value of the series.

Browse gallery

From Dominic West as the selfish, weak and unfaithful man, to the great Ruth Wilson , which lends the face to an insecure and enchanting woman who led the actress to win the Golden Globe for his performance, all the pieces fit together in a puzzle that the spectator can't wait to recompose and that, episode after episode, seems very difficult to decipher: what will come of it? Which of the two voices is the one we can take for real to make sense of the story? Questions that the series teases and that will find a solution only on Sky Atlantic Confidential.

READ ALSO

The female tv series on Sky Atlantic Confidential, in collaboration with Vanity Fair

READ ALSO

Why do we like The Affair so much?