the-algae-business

When we go to the sea we tend to look contemptuously at algae deposited on the coast. They stick to the skin and “dirty” the sea: in short, a nuisance.

But algae, in reality, we should be more grateful. Not only for the fundamental role they play in the marine ecosystem , but also for the usefulness they are revealing in different sectors. Already, just like that, algae today produce different products, some of which are truly amazing.

The global market that these small plants move grows at a fast pace . A survey by Allied Market Research has estimated that the growth rate of the algal business is around 4 , 2%, stimulated by the growing demand for natural products. As a result, production increases – yes, not only those available spontaneously in nature are used – which now also affects areas other than Asian countries, where once most of the cultivation was concentrated.

Would you wear a seaweed?

The most provocative question, but in fact there are those who are experimenting with the use of algae to produce organic fabrics. What is most surprising is the ability of these materials to capture carbon dioxide , thus mitigating the anthropogenic emissions, i.e. those produced by man, of the main climate-changing gas. The London startup Post Carbon Lab , for example, is experimenting with innovative methods for coating various products including fabrics and backpacks with fabrics composed of algae (and other compounds) .

The algae that help agriculture

Yes, these marine organisms can do this too. Thanks to particular processes, in fact, algae are transformed into biostimulants or biofertilizers .

This is possible in the first place “thanks to some molecules that have developed over time living under water. Already the Roman writer Columella used them as fertilizers in his villas overlooking the Mediterranean “explains Valentino Russo , founder of the startup South Agro which produces its own biostimulants for gardening.

Citrus fruits, vines and tomatoes are among the crops that mostly use biostimulants. The species used are different. “In these days near Maricoltura San Vito we will plant several rows of Ulva algae, known as sea lettuce, thus also improving the marine ecosystem of that area”.

Biofuels

The transport sector, we know, contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. For years now biofuels that are not derived from fossil fuels are being studied. Also in this field, algae play an important part by representing a biological resource for the third generation of biofuels. As reported by Mario Bonaccorso in his What is the bioeconomy (Edizioni Ambiente) «microalgae are an alternative interesting for producing high energy density molecules thanks to their growth rates, their ability to adapt to various aquatic environments and their very high yields “.

The seaweed that takes care of you

Perhaps the use of algae in cosmetics , which has been consolidated for years, is less surprising. “Among the different species, those from Brittany are excellent, including the ascophyllum nodosum. They are mainly used for anti-wrinkle, anti-cellulite and toning products for the body. This is also because they have a vegetable structure with a lot of water, which helps revitalize the skin; they are also valid sea salt supplements for the skin “explains Maria Grazia Reynaldi, the first Italian graduate in cosmetic chemistry and founder of the company that bears her surname.

Also for its antioxidant properties many structures in the hospitality sector have thought of algae-based wellness programs. In particular, the Canary Islands stand out as regards the cultivation of spirulina , one of the main resources of the archipelago in recent years.

Seaweed in the mouth

Spirulina is the protagonist of the algae-based food supplement production sector. Then, of course, edible algae are different, as you can see from the gallery and important figures move. Even gourmet catering has paid attention to this product which has appeared in many starred menus, including those of Gianfranco Pascucci . But seaweed can also enter traditional dishes as Luca Caliandro did who in the event Orecchiette nelle 'nchiosce proposed a version of the first typical Apulian with shrimp smoked, spirulina algae and anchovy sauce.

Design seaweed

The design sector could not miss the appeal. For years, mushrooms and other natural materials have been used to produce furnishings. Recently, ENEA in collaboration with the company Ecofibra has thought of a solution to guarantee physical distancing on the beach by resorting to Posidonia oceanica, which we often find on the Mediterranean beaches. The project involves the construction of structures equipped with dividing panels filled by Posidonia, which is collected and dried.

