the-american-4th-of-july-which-will-not-be-as-it-always-has-been

It is not only in the history books, it is in the collective imagination. There are dates that remain etched in the memory even if they have nothing to do with the country in which you live. One of these is the 4th of July , the American Independence Day which is in the memory of many thanks to cinema and television, so much so that barbecuing is the way Americans do it on their Independence Day .

NO TO ASSEMBLIES

Not this year though. Coronavirus changes everything, even the US Independence Day.

« Stay at home, avoid trips, parties, gatherings for traditional fireworks » is the appeal of the United States health authorities after the growing contagion data: 50 thousand in 24 hours on July 1st. In California bars and restaurants have been closed, very high numbers in Texas and Georgia.

«Please don't mix families, even if you think everyone is healthy, celebrate with the people you live with . We've had many new cases since Memorial Day, we can't afford a new hike after July 4th, “said Cameron Kaiser, head of health in Riverside County, California.

TRUMP

Although President Trump has backtracked on the use of the mask saying that he is giving it, he is planning appointments that could bring gatherings. The commander in chief would like to see the fireworks at Mount Rushmore where there is the monument to the first presidents. The opposite opinion came from the Sioux because his presence in South Dakota would increase coronavirus risk and would violate historians treated between the US government and the Native Americans to govern the sacred Black Hills. The visit requires permission from the seven Sioux tribal governments and there is a ban on fireworks in the area. The president is also planning a parade in Washington.

WHAT HAPPENED ON JULY 4

On July 4th of 1776, 243 years ago, the Continental Congress, i.e. the assembly of 56 delegates from 13 British colonies in the land of America (New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia) adopted the Declaration of Independence.

NO TAXATION

The document sanctioned the farewell to the now hated motherland with the elimination of any bond of political dependence on Great Britain which had not allowed to have a vote and formal representation to the American colonies and they felt exploited: the colonies could only trade with the motherland and could not have independently what they produced. The rebels' motto was “ no taxation without representation “, no taxes without having a representation politics in the British Parliament.

BOSTON TEA PARTY

The no to this request led to the revolt of the colonies as early as 1773 against the motherland led by King George III, remembered forever like the one who lost the American colonies. Perhaps the best-known episode is that of the Boston Tea Party. A group of settlers disguised as Indians attacked some ships of the Company of the Indies laden with tea in Boston and threw their goods overboard to protest the favorable conditions enjoyed by the English merchants . The actual war, with George Washington to lead the Americans, went on from 1775 to 1778. The British recognized US autonomy in 1783 and in 1787 the Philadelphia Convention adopted the current United States Constitution.

THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

“We believe that these truths are self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by the Creator with certain inalienable rights, which among these rights are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness; that to guarantee these rights, governments are established among men that derive their just powers from the consent of the governed … “.

The text of the declaration, which contains some of the basic principles of the philosophy that still governs the United States, was written by the future third president Thomas Jefferson , one of those contested in the protests of the past weeks because they are slave owners. The approval took place on July 2, on the 4th there was the ratification of the act at the Pennsylvania State House in Philadelphia, where it is kept together with the freedom bell. Congress President John Hancock signed it and after him elected representatives of the 13 colonies.

THE PARTY

It was not immediately a public holiday on July 4th. Just Jefferson died in 1826, on July 4th, at 50 years from the declaration and the date became even more solemn. Already in 1781 it was recognized by Massachusetts and the term Independence Day was used for the first time in 1791. From 1870 it was established as an unpaid federal vacation for government employees. Only in 1941 did it become a paid federal holiday. The stars are the stars and stripes flag and the fireworks, but also barbecues and baseball games. The aliens arrived at the cinema on July 4th on Independence Day and it is Born on July 4th the veteran played by Tom Cruise and directed by Oliver Stone who becomes pacifist after losing his use of the legs in the horror of Vietnam.

