the-asteroid-bennu-seen-up-close,-waiting-for-the-touchdown

The story of choosing the perfect site for contact with the asteroid, told in a video by the scientists of the Space Agency

After a year spent walking around it, the probe Osiris Rex of the Nasa has finally framed the asteroid Bennu, the ultimate destination of his journey, well in anticipation of the touchdown scheduled for next summer. It has not been easy, but for some weeks now we also have a winner among the possible sites where to drop the small lander appointed to collect soil samples (to be brought back and analyzed on Earth): it's called Nightingale, and was selected after a long evaluation for its flat, sandy and free of large rocky obstacles (as well as colored, sign of a probable variety from the mineral point of view).

In this video, just released by the American Agency's Goddard center, you will find a recap of current knowledge on the asteroid, including all considerations on the choice of site and the schedule of the next steps. And of course some close views.

(Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)