the-aurora-of-jupiter-seen-in-timelapse

The light show on the gas giant as it appears in the eyes of Hubble

Perhaps the Northern Lights from space is something you have already seen: with our videos, we even told you how to cross it, on the other hand. But this is different: not only for the color, which is blue, but above all because the planet on which it shines is not ours, but the gas giant of the solar system: Jupiter .

In a matter of seconds, a tribute to NASA and ESA, we find before us the beautiful images captured by the famous Hubble space observatory, which has immortalized the light show that is triggered when high energy particles of the North Pole of the planet meet the hydrogen-dense states of its atmosphere.

(Credits: Nasa, Esa, J. Nichols / University of Leicester)