the-author-of-the-article-on-kate-would-be-close-to-meghan's-best-friend

The soap opera on Tatler's article, in which Kate Middleton would have been described as “tired and trapped”, she continues. The Daily Mail has just raised the hypothesis of a link between the journalist who signed the article and Meghan Markle. The writer, Ms Pasternak , would have had a friendship in the past with Vanessa Mulroney , sister-in-law of Meghan Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

A source from the Sun commented: “Pasternak's article caused immense and unnecessary pain to Kate and the allusions to the fact that she felt unhappy and trapped are absolutely not true.

Pasternak defends his story and claims that his sources are good. She is very well connected in the USA. She is a friend of Vanessa Mulroney who worked on Tatler and who now lives in Canada. And the fact that Vanessa's sister-in-law, Jessica is Meghan's best friend is interesting. “

Jessica Mulroney, 4 years old, has been linked to Meghan for years. It is among those five friends, defined by People magazine as the “inner circle” of the ex Duchess of Sussex who defended her on matters related to marriage to Prince Harry and the relationship with father Thomas Markle.

There are no insinuations that Meghan informed Ms Pasternak about Kate's state of mental well-being in the royal family. But for sure the British media allegations didn't stop there.

