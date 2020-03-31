the-average-lethality-of-the-new-coronavirus-seems-to-be-7.8%-in-the-over-80-years

A new study from Imperial College London has calculated that lethality for Covid for now – 19 is from 1, 38%, but if we expand the audience of the infected including even unconfirmed cases the rate drops to 0, 66%. Estimate how many people need hospitalization and the lethality rate helps make better decisions

Every day we are bombarded with numbers on the pandemic of Covid – 19 . And if it should now be clear that focusing on the daily data locally is not so useful to understand how things really are going, for political decision-makers it remains essential to reason about the estimates more reliable than lethality and even more about how many people infected will need to be hospitalized in hospital. This is what is claimed by researchers from Imperial College London who in their latest analysis, published on Lancet Infectious Diseases , have redone the calculations calibrating them on a larger population and estimate the risk of hospitalization and death for Covid – 19 in relation to age . In doing so, the average lethality of the new coronavirus drops to 0, 66 % , lower than all the other previous estimates, although still higher than comparable pandemics of the past. Without intervention, the researchers concluded, no health system in the world, not even the most advanced, can stand.

Lethality rates

The researchers based their calculations on a large number of Covid cases – 19, beyond 70 thousand cases registered in China and over 2 thousand among those who were repatriated and placed in quarantine at the beginning of the epidemic.

The average lethality rate for cases confirmed in all age groups was found to be 1, 38% , since however it drops to 0, 66% if we expand the denominator of the relationship (i.e. the infected) also including the probable but unconfirmed cases of Covid – 19.

In addition to the average lethality rate, the researchers also calculated the risk of death in the various age groups of the population, confirming once again that lethality increases with increasing age: from 0.00 16% between 0 and 9 years at 7.8% in those over eighty.

The authors of the analysis also deduced the time that elapses between the appearance of symptoms and death : on average they spend 17, 8 days .

Hospitalization rates

The new study is the first to calculate the hospitalization rate of patients infected with Sars-Cov-2. Just as with lethality, the risk of hospitalization also increases with the age of the patients : 0, 04% between 10 is 19 years; 1% among 20 ei 29 years; 3.4% among 30 ei 39 years; 4.3% among 40 ei 49 years; 8.2% among 50 ei 59 years (practically doubled compared to the previous decade); 11, 8% among 60 ei 69 years; 16, 6% among 70 ei 79 years until 18, 4% in the over eighty (which translated means that almost 1 on 5 hit by Covid – 19 ends up in the hospital).

On average, the time that elapses between the onset of symptoms and discharge is 25 7 days.

Whereas between the 50 and the 80% of the world population will contract an infection by Sars-Cov-2, these estimates allow us to reason on the forces of which they will need health systems and to take measures, recovering more resources but also taking actions on the population , especially in the most affected age groups.

“Our estimates can be applied to any country to inform decision makers on the best containment policies for Covid – 19 ″ , commented Azra Ghani of Imperial College London. “There may be peripheral cases that attract a lot of media attention, but our analysis shows very clearly that starting from 50 years of age hospitalization is much more likely than those under the age of 50 years, and a higher percentage of cases are probably fatal “.

The authors point out that the estimates obtained do not take into account any previous pathologies and that the numbers could still change a lot during the course of the epidemic , so this is not a conclusive study. Furthermore, it is very likely that the local data will eventually differ in relation to the composition of the population and the strength of health systems .