the-bag-and-the-life:-what-the-real-ones-hold-in-their-hands

More than a bag, an enigma to be solved. But what will there be in those objects of desire sported by princesses, duchesses and queens ? Asking would not be good creation but everything that appears in the hands of the women of the royal families scattered around the planet always arouses enormous interest. A shield, a habit, a means of communication : the gift bags are everything except those appendices full of stuff, dragged far and wide by real women like many of us every day.

Among the most famous handbags in the realm, there is certainly that of Queen Elizabeth . His use of his Launer is so well known that perhaps she and her staff have already invented another code to discover. A lipstick, a handkerchief, a pair of eyeglasses and candies : this is the content of the sovereign's purse, moreover – like an extra pair of gloves or a needle and thread for a darning flight – her assistants take care of it. But if everything is resolved in these few articles, why not deprive yourself of it, even when you are in a great evening outfit? To send messages to his entourage . In the dictionary Elizabeth II – staff we read that the purse on the table at dinner means “free everyone within five minutes”; handbag on the floor is equivalent to “this conversation bored me, someone do something”; the passage from the left forearm (where it is usually anchored) to the right hand is almost synonymous. In the latter case, an assistant to save her arrives for sure.

Philip scrutinizes the queen while rummaging in her purse. Getty Photos

Also Kate Middleton has a particular relationship with his clutches. It is often seen portrayed with these small treasure chests held by both hands. According to the words of the expert of label Myka Meier it would be a way to defend yourself from the straits out of hand. In this way, the Duchess of Cambridge clutching the designer accessory avoids some embarrassments, like that not to be the first to reach out (according to the protocol on the must be given by the real member, not the others), thus showing off the best of his smiles. For a little girl who is the duchess's bag, inside there must be towels, a mirror, a tissue and a lip balm to which is added, in case of a visit outside the door, a camera.

Despite the size, the clutches of Diana they were defense screens with prying eyes, especially those of the press. The designer Anya Hindmarch told the press: “We laughed when we designed together those who we had renamed décolleté bags (called by the two “cleavage bags”), small satin clutch bags with which it covered the neckline when leaving the cars ” He says. Indeed, if we think of Lady D, especially over the years 90 when the wardrobe had become unquestionably bolder, we immediately think of that posture that became very chic not only for grace but also for the extraordinary dress-handbag combinations.

Diana and her famous neckline clutch bag. Photo Getty.

Who instead jumped immediately into the fray with an unheard of shoulder strap, while not breaking the protocol, is Meghan . The Duchess of Sussex, it will be because she comes from another world, she is much more physical so she tries to keep her hands free ready for kisses and hugs (at least before the pandemic arrives). Although she too, especially on gala occasions, has a rich supply of clutches, she tends to wear handbags that she needs, either thanks to a hidden shoulder strap or to a strap, would allow it greater freedom of movement . For Meghan there is more besides the brand. Everything he does as well as what he wears becomes a “manifesto” . The scholarship therefore becomes an opportunity to commit to the environment , to support activities that guarantee ethical working conditions or to promote women's brands. On informal occasions, we often see her with a more humane one tote bag hanging from the shoulder. A little one of us, let's imagine in this new life losangelina also because the prices of his battle bags are in fact quite pop.

Who instead of his bag has made, more than a poster, a real poster is Sarah Ferguson . For years, in fact, in everyday life he used a pair of bags with the photo of his two beloved daughters , one of them girls and one of them girls. Something more than we can do online or from the trusted photo shopkeeper, given that it was still designed Anya Hindmarch , the same designer as Lady D's clutch bag (as well as the architect of the famous I Am Not a Plastic Bag ).

READ ALSO

Anya Hindmarch's iconic anti-plastic bag has become “I Am a Plastic Bag”

Also Beatrice communicates with the bags : to Ascot in 2018 sported a pink trunk of Pop and Suki decorated with the inscription in gold Be Cool, Be Nice mentioning the anti-bullying campaign by you incurred the previous year. Fergie's eldest daughter also scatters her accessories with bees. Of that handbag of Gucci with which it was spotted in the autumn 2018 the signature does not count as much as the insect that closes. Bee precisely, bee in English but above all the name with which she is pampered in the family.

READ ALSO

If those bags (of the Queen) could speak