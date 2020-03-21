the-benefits-of-a-hot-bath,-even-on-the-mind,-(and-tips-for-creating-it-better)

Never as in these days of quarantine, in which we find ourselves spending hours and hours within the home for a duty that we absolutely cannot escape , we have rediscovered the value weather.

What often, in that life that always runs too fast and that we want back today, is never enough for us. Not even to give us a nice warm and relaxing bath . Dua Lipa has already set a good example by posting on social media a shot in which she is immersed in a tub full of bubbles with the comment: «How to pass time».

So let's take advantage of these days to pamper ourselves a little more. For a few minutes, we put our thoughts on stand-by, prepare the tub, take out the essential oils, open a nice book and dive in.

But what is the most suitable time of day? And what is the ideal temperature? How long should you soak? We asked Susanne Kaufmann , skin guru, pioneer of natural cosmetics, and founder of her namesake beauty brand.

HOT BATH: BENEFITS FOR BODY AND MIND

«Few things give more benefits than a relaxing bath. It is a moment of pure relaxation , as well as relief for the back, joints and muscles. Furthermore, a warm bath nourishes the skin and has a balancing effect “.

ELIMINATES DISTURBANCE ELEMENTS

«In order to make your bathing experience as serene and relaxing as possible, a advice is to remove any disturbing factor . Washing machine on, laundry hanging around, dirty towels folded on the ground. Just put a relaxing playlist, read your favorite book and let yourself be enveloped by your favorite room fragrance “.

THE EVENING? THE IDEAL MOMENT

«Ideally it is preferable to take a hot bath from 21 forward, in order to induce a pleasant and prolonged feeling of relaxation that precedes to a nice night's sleep . Another advantage is that, in the evening, the sense of smell is more active and therefore essential oils are perceived more . In the evening, lavender or lemon balm are perfect for giving a relaxing effect. Stimulating essential oils such as rosemary, juniper and citrus are suitable during the day “.

TAKE YOUR TIME

“After dinner, you shouldn't jump directly into the hot tub, because the body is still busy with the digestive process. Just like, if you want to boost circulation, you shouldn't swim in the morning just after waking up. Some people bathe in the morning immediately after waking up as it is very comfortable to go from the cozy bed directly into the hot tub. However, it would take some time to allow the circulation to recover, approximately 30 of minutes “.

IDEAL WATER TEMPERATURE

«The temperature of the bathroom should not be too high, never exceed 38 ° . The room temperature should be adapted to the latter to avoid rapid cooling of the body. In water at room temperature, the pores of the skin open. Through them, the body undergoes a more refreshing effect than it would after a hot bath or after a cold shower, during which the pores close. “

STAYING IN SOAKING: FOR HOW LONG?

« The ideal duration is 10 – 15 minutes , in order to preserve the circulatory system. If the goal is to relax, the time in the tub should be between 15 and 20 minutes . During this time, you can relax and take a little break. Even after swimming, it is recommended to take 30 minutes for yourself before throwing yourself back into your daily routine . “

ESSENTIAL OILS, SALTS, CANDLES …: WHAT IS THEIR POWER?

«Lavender has a relaxing and calming power; Lemon balm: rebalancing and calming: Hypericum: redensifying and warming; Ylang Ylang: relaxing and aphrodisiac; Juniper: has a stimulating effect and improves blood and muscle circulation .; Ginger: has a stimulating effect and improves blood and muscle circulation; Pine oil: has a warming effect, excellent for soreness “.

AFTER BATH SKIN HYDRATION

“When bathing, the pores of the skin open, but the fats and hydration present inside are lost at the same time. The skin is dry and ready to absorb. That's why applying the cream after a hot bath is mandatory . Depending on your skin type, choose a nourishing cream, lotion or body oil. It is possible to maximize the effect of moisturizing products by doing a body peeling once a week. The skin absorbs the active ingredients better if the dead cells are removed. And then, drink, drink, drink! If you hydrate the body from the outside, it retains hydration inside even better. “

READ ALSO

All the benefits of snail slime for the skin

READ ALSO

Everything you need to know about hand sanitizers