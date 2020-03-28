the-best-fashion-shows-are-online,-in-times-of-coronavirus

Today fashion at the museum is perhaps a foregone conclusion, but until a few decades ago the only idea of ​​exhibiting clothes in the sacred temples of art would have made you shiver curators from all over the world.

Then came the legendary director Diana Vreeland who, after being fired without too much ceremony from her position at the top of Vogue , thanks to the support Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1972 became special consultant none other than the Metropolitan Museum in New York. His fabulous exhibitions at the Costume Institute made the Met Gala , the inauguration of the annual exhibition, a jewel in the social crown of the fashion system : since then, fashion at the museum will become a constant in the cultural life of the capitals of the fashion system.

READ ALSO

10 fashion books to read during the quarantine

In the era of # iorestoacasa, flying around the world to see a beautiful exhibition on fashion seems like a mirage, but fortunately there are many digital collections, official Instagram accounts and online collections to admire from the sofa at home, to make us dream at least with our imagination . Hundreds of museums around the world are dedicated to clothing, not to mention those specializing in shoes, hats, cosmetics, embroidery, furs, jewelry, lace, lace, fabrics and uniforms. Between smart working, live streaming and Netflix, a look at a glamorous exhibition or a precious archive finally revealed to the general public can only lift the spirit. And maybe provide us with some new ideas of conversation for a chat on Zoom.

Google Arts & Culture , for example, has long collaborated with hundreds of museums and galleries around the world to offer a wide range of virtual tours , all for free.

Among these, the V&A Museum in London never fails to meet expectations with eleven exhibitions focused on fashion to be explored online, unpublished details included. From Balenciaga. Master Craftsman to Schiaparelli and Surrealism until The Politics of Fashion which examines styles in the 18th century British court, each The exhibition is easy to navigate and the quality of the images allows you to get much closer to clothes than would be allowed in real life. A joy for the eyes and a real treat for fans .

In addition to the great museums, many foundations set up to celebrate the work of brilliant designers of the past can also be visited from home. The Musée Yves Saint Laurent in Paris, inaugurated in 2017 by the Fondation Pierre Bergé , is located in the original location of the legendary French fashion house on Avenue Marceau, preserved in the same state as when Yves left it. Dresses, high-fashion prototypes but also accessories brought on the catwalk, sketches, sketches and official documents, everything is just a screen away through the foundation's website. Museums have learned to love fashion shows , attract crowds and make people discuss, after all a dress is not made just to be admired, fashion is worn, it is everyone's business.

Discover in the gallery the best virtual exhibitions to enjoy from home , to escape with the imagination even for a few minutes.