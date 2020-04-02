the-best-mid-range-smartphones-are-ringing

In addition to the top-of-the-range smartphones, the digital industries are launching numerous mid-range smartphones with interesting features . The improvements are found in the photographic apparatus, where many have triple or quadruple cameras. The mid-range smartphone is equipped with ever richer color displays. Batteries recharge faster and faster. But everyone remains stuck in 4G. Below are the mid-range smartphones presented in this spring advance.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, 5G for all

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G mobile platform and an X modem 52 integrated, Mi 10 Lite is the first mid-range smartphone with the 5G connection . I 10 Lite 5G inherits the top of the range screen and the Mi series camera 10. This smartphone mounts a quad AI camera from 48 MP and a 6-color AMOLED TrueColor display, 57 inches . Combined with different photography and video shooting functions (night mode 2.0, AI dynamic SkyScraping and Vlog mode) Mi 10 Lite 5G allows users to create really interesting static and video content. It has a large 4 battery. 160 mAh and a quick charge up to 20 W. Will arrive in Italy soon in the 6GB + versions 64 GB and 6GB + 128 GB. Starting price of 400 euro .

Sony Xperia 10 II, urban entertainment

Sony Xperia 10 II (Mark 2) is characterized by the OLED Wide screen 21: 9 by 6 inches with Triluminos technology. Its deep blacks and its most vibrant colors – the same as Bravia TVs – make this smartphone ideal for entertainment outside the home. The new 3-lens camera allows high quality shots thanks to presets food / portrait / night. The three ultra-wide-angle focal lengths (16 mm), wide angle (26 mm) and telephoto (52 mm) allow you to take pictures 21: 9 and to record videos in 4K. To protect from external agents the resistance to water and dust (IP 65 / IP 68) and the display in Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Prices and availability by April.

Samsung Galaxy A 71, 64 megapixels

Among the latest news of the Galaxy A line, we insert the Samsung Galaxy A 71 . With a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, four rear cameras and a longer lasting battery, Galaxy A 71 was born to keep up with today's lifestyle. Equipped with a main camera with a resolution of 64 and ultra-wide angle lenses , macro and depth with smart features, Galaxy A 71 allows you to capture every moment with a surprising level of detail. Galaxy A 71 is protected by the Samsung Knox security platform and also provides access to the Samsung ecosystem of smart apps and services. Galaxy A 71 is available in black, blue and silver colors at the price of 479,90 EUR.

Samsung Galaxy A 51, maximum naturalness

Samsung Galaxy A 51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that provides a seamless viewing experience for comfortably watching content. The four rear cameras have been designed to capture every moment with maximum naturalness: the main camera produces images with a resolution of 48 megapixels, and the ultra-wide angle has a viewing angle of 123 degrees, which offers the same peripheral vision of the human eye. With the Super Stabilizer mode you can shoot smooth and stable videos in any situation. Galaxy A 51 also features the Samsung ecosystem, including Bixby, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and Samsung Knox. Galaxy A 51 is available in black, blue and white for the price of 379, 90 EUR.

Tcl Plex, HDR quality at all times

Tcl brings its long experience in the field of display to the new Tcl Plex . His flagship smartphone has a Tcl Dotch owned 6 screen, 53 FHD + inches. Thanks to several proprietary solutions, the screen reproduces richer colors with improved sharpness and contrast. Among these, the function of real-time video conversion from SDR to HDR . To move everything is the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Tcl Plex is equipped with a triple camera . The main one features a very high resolution Sony sensor from 48 MP with 4K recording function. Different functions make Tcl Plex an entertainment device. First of all the TV control to which is added the possibility of connecting up to 4 speakers or 4 bluetooth headphones . Tcl Plex recharges at 50% in 32 minutes. It is available in Italy for 329 euros.

Doro 8080, mobile telephony for seniors

Doro 8080 is mainly dedicated to the group of active seniors . That's why in addition to the intuitive interface, this mid-range smartphone has the MyDoro function. This service allows friends and authorized relatives to manage the senior person's device remotely . The other facilities concern the sound sector with high and strong tones. This is followed by the easy-to-read 5.7-inch display, the integrated camera and the fingerprint reader. Finally, the installation of the assistance button for greater emergency safety , in addition to the headphone jack. The display features a special Dragontrail glass which offers excellent resistance to falls and scratches. In black and white colors, Doro 8080 has a recommended price of 349 euros.

Honor 9X with pop-up camera

The recognition of the new Honor 9x is given by the pop-up front camera from 16 MP to achieve selfies. This choice leads Honor's mid-range smartphone to have a 6 fullview display. 59 inches without notch. Following in order of importance is the triple camera from 48 MP with f / 1.8 aperture and ½ inch sensor. Thanks to advanced algorithms, this equipment produces excellent quality photos even in poorly lit environments. Honor X9 has 128 GB of internal memory which can be expanded to 640 GB with a microSD card of 512 G. Thanks to the 4000 mAh battery, Honor X9 arrives safely in the evening. Available in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black colors, Honor's pop-up camera smartphone has an introductory price of 249 euros.

Motorola moto g8 power, infinite battery

moto g8 power is equipped with a battery of 5. 000 mAh . Designed to guarantee up to 3 days of autonomy, it can reach 188 hours of music continuously or up to 21 hours of video. This mid-range smartphone has a Quad Camera system with artificial intelligence: main camera from 16 MP, an ultra wide angle lens, a high resolution telephoto lens and a Macro Vision camera. Closes the front camera equipped with Quad Pixel technology for clear and vivid photos. Entertainment guaranteed thanks to two powerful dual stereo speakers with intelligent Dolby audio technology . The Home cinema function is instead ensured by the Max Vision Full HD + display of 6.4 . To move everything, the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 665 octa-core with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory. Moto g8 power is available in Italy from 250 euros.

Nokia 5.3, born to compete

Nokia 5.3 comes with a series of innovations at a very competitive cost. Nokia's mid-range smartphone features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform and offers the characteristic two days of battery life. The quadruple camera with integrated artificial intelligence helps to make the perfect shot in any situation. Same results in low light conditions thanks to Night Mode. Wide-angle and macro lenses allow you to capture close-ups or panoramic shots. The large display of 6, 55 inches allows the user to make the most of the streaming of his favorite programs and to play all day. Nokia 5.3 will be available in May in the colors Cyan, Sand and Charcoal in the 4GB version / 64 GB RAM / ROM at the price of 219 euro.

