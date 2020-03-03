the-best-supplements-for-immune-defenses

The supplements do not have magical powers, nor are they shortcuts that avoid the side effects of a poorly balanced diet. They have the function of integrating any shortcomings and allow our body to be stronger. And, especially in the days of coronavirus and seasonal influences, they give us a basis for making our immune system work better. Behind food supplements there is nutraceutics, or the study of those nutritional substances that naturally have healing properties.

“Nutraceuticals represent an opportunity, a possibility to enhance health and protect our body from the damage that has accumulated over the years”, explains Filippo Ongaro in his book The Ongaro method, a pro-age nutrition manual to strengthen your internal resources and live healthier for longer.

There is an important difference between the basic and optimal values ​​of a given nutrient. The supplements help to have the always optimal values ​​ and therefore have the body well protected, with the aim not only not to get sick, but to always live at best. Nutraceuticals should not be taken as needed, but once needs are identified they should be taken on an ongoing basis, all after performing a set of specific tests and under the advice of a physician expert in nutraceutics.

However, there are a number of safe supplements that always bring health and immune system benefits.

“The main classic micronutrients that support the normal functioning of the immune system and natural defenses are vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, selenium and magnesium “, “explains Maurizio Salamone, scientific director of Metagenics Italia. ” In addition to these, numerous clinical studies have shown that some active ingredients contained in plant extracts such as turmeric and echinacea can modulate or stimulate the immune system . “

IMMUNE SYSTEM AND MICROBIOMA

The functionality of the immune defenses are linked to the well-being of the intestinal flora. The microbiome constitutes the first level of defense against pathogens. Our body is constantly in contact with trillions of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microorganisms that contribute to the maintenance of the integrity of the mucous membranes and therefore of the immune defenses. For this reason, it is important to support their normal production and composition, thanks to the action of probiotics.

THE INTEGRATORS FOR THE IMMUNE SYSTEM



VITAMIN D. It is used in the regulation of the cell cycle, in the metabolism of calcium and in the regulation of the immune system. Vitamin D is almost always insufficient and often must be integrated separately. It can be taken as food only for 20%, the rest is produced thanks to exposure to solar radiation, in particular UVB.

VITAMIN C. Ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, is well known for its antioxidant and immunomodulating effect. “Vitamin C is essential for maintaining the integrity of the mucosal barriers, for example in the gastrointestinal and respiratory tract – explains Maurizio Salamone of Metagenics Italy – in fact it supports the synthesis of collagen and protects cell membranes against oxidative stress. It is involved in the regulation of immune cells, enhances the action of natural killer lymphocytes and the activity of macrophages, and promotes the synthesis of antibodies “. The intake of vitamin C should be divided over the course of the day to optimize absorption and metabolism.

ZINC. It is a fundamental metal for numerous cellular processes of growth, differentiation, repair, metabolism and maintenance of integrity and functionality, as well as being a very important response modulator immune.

SELENIUM. «The immune system needs an adequate daily intake of selenium, the bioavailability of which depends on numerous factors, including the form in which the selenium is taken, its conversion into metabolites, and genetic factors of the individual that influence the metabolism of selenium itself, “explains Salamone. «One of the most bioaccessible forms in which selenium can be taken is selenomethionine, although other forms such as sodium selenite are commonly used. A daily supplement between 40 and 80 micrograms per day represents an ideal choice in terms of efficacy and tolerability » .

MAGNESIUM. Magnesium deficiency in humans is associated with a state of chronic inflammation – explains the scientific director of Metagenics -. Magnesium is present in many mineral waters, foods and food supplements. The forms with the best bioavailability are organic salts such as glycerophosphate and chelates. These forms generally do not give gastrointestinal undesirable effects and allow to obtain health benefits with physiological contributions of magnesium (100 – 200 mg per day ). “

TURMERIC. The best known active ingredients for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties are curcuminoids and turmerones. Turmeric, however, has a low bioavailability: “It is rapidly metabolized by the intestinal microbiome and the liver, reducing its therapeutic activity”, explains Maurizio Salamone. For this reason it is important to use forms of administration called “retard”, which gradually release curcumin near the enterocyte ensuring maximum effectiveness with the use of only 100 mg of curcuminoids .

ECHINACEA. It is a plant of the Asteraceae family, originally from the American continent, used for centuries to treat diseases of the respiratory tract. The plant is associated with anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antimicrobial effects with the daily intake of 200 – 400 mg of dry extract.

PROBIOTICS. Supporting the microbiome contributes significantly to strengthening the body's immune response.