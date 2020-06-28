the-best-yoga-mats

For those who practice yoga , the mat is much more than just a support to avoid direct contact with the floor. It is an integral part of the practice, a very personal object, an inseparable companion to always carry with you.

At the beginning of your journey it may seem that one carpet is worth the other, which, in short, suffices to perform its function, but over time you realize its importance and it is natural look for the most suitable one.

How to choose it? There are some characteristics to consider: «A yoga mat must be non-slip, especially for when sweating during dynamic practices, and must remain firmly on the floor.

So the two aspects to consider are stability and adherence », Explains Beatrice Montessori, yoga teacher in Milan. «Then, there is the matter of thickness, on the market there are mats that go from one and a half millimeters to six millimeters, the important thing is that in addition to being comfortable it is also very compact and hard, because the risk is that of not being stable during equilibrium positions “.

Having a carpet to keep in the studio and a lighter one to carry around is the solution adopted by many yogis. “To find your own yoga mat, you have to try it, it's a bit like practicing, only over time you will find the one that best suits your body and needs. For example, I have one that I leave in the studio 5 millimeters thick and then I use a very simple one, without a logo and 2-3 millimeters thick: it is not pretentious, but it is always with me ». The essential is always a good choice.

Sustainability. In the yoga world it is a question that is very close to your heart. Many are made of natural and pvc-free rubber, among the most eco-friendly brands there are Liforme, Five Elements and Yoga Design Lab (as suggested by the Spanish yogi and very popular on Instagram Lucia Liencres, to maximize the yield of this mat made in Bali just spray a little water before starting the practice).

