the-bookstores-in-milan-that-deliver-at-home

Continue to buy books, but without leaving home? To meet their customers, the independent booksellers in Milan, while closing the shutters, have created a network of home delivery or shipping to bring new stories to read directly at home.

One of the pastimes to be done in this closing period may be to read a good book. However, if we have already finished all the texts we have at home and we want the latest novel that has just come out, here are some bookstores that, in compliance with the rules issued, they deliver at home.

The Lilac Box: “ Closes the library, but not the bookshop. Write to me and I will bring the books to your home for free. ”So Cristina Di Canio greets her customers from the bookshop in via Sannio and makes an appointment on her Instagram profile for reading tips.

Verso Libri: with #versopedala the bookshop Corso di Porta Ticinese closes its doors, but brings the books directly to the customer's home. “ Luigi puts on the mask and arrives! #versopedala and you stay at home! “Just send an email with the required titles.

Time found : “ We use this suspended time to think and reflect and also to read, why not? Reading and, above all, sharing what we read are two fundamental actions, especially in these moments. ”This splendid independent bookshop delivers directly to your home. Just call or send an email. For reading tips you can follow the Facebook or Instagram profile. “ In short, we can stay away, but always in contact. ”

Space BK : “ Let's not stop culture! We don't just leave the wholesalers to knock on our doors! “Even the bookshop in via Lambertenghi closes the doors, but does not leave its readers alone. “Let's keep in touch! Let's not stop buying books! “Just send an email or buy directly on the site.

Covo della ladra: this bookshop in via Shkoder closes, but goes live streaming on Facebook and Youtube for open questions, requests and reading tips. He also created the “7 books a day” offer on offer with free shipping. You can also ask the bookseller for advice directly via chat whatsapp 24 h!

Remember them even when you can resume going out and going to greet the booksellers who have kept you company in these days!