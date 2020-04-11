the-brooches-of-queen-elizabeth-tell-her-secrets

Of the flashy clothes, of the matching umbrellas and of the bags that speak by now we know everything as well as we know the details of his shoes and the brand of his gloves. But if there is a detail that we have perhaps overlooked about Queen Elizabeth's outfit, they are the pins always pinned from the mists of time to the overcoat or dress. When last Sunday the sovereign decided to send a message of hope to the nation, there is no one who has not noticed that turquoise jewel that stood out on the emerald green crepe cut to size . A stone with calming properties, considered a auspicious gem since the Egyptians, has revealed to us yet another aspect to be interpreted of that living code that it will accomplish in a few days 94 years. Bizarre that to open the doors of perception was perhaps the least precious jewel of Elizabeth's casket .

The Queen's personal collection boasts approximately 300 pieces and, as far as is known, one third of these are pins. The dates when the coffers of the British sovereign opened to make room for new joys despite the tears are the 1953 and the 2002 : to the various gifts received during his life as a monarch and as a woman, in the years of their disappearance, the jewels of the grandmother Queen Mary and those of the beloved mother were added. This collection is truly invaluable not only for the quality of diamonds, gems, gold or pearls (there are various firsts in that casket) but also for the story they tell. A story carried almost exclusively on the left: if on one side it is the etiquette that foresees it, Elizabeth will not mind wearing these memorabilia near her heart .

One of Elizabeth's masterpieces is really heart-shaped. The Cullinan V is a very special pin not only for the almost 19 carats set in a frame of platinum and diamonds but also for the daring origin of the precious stone . Legend has it that when 1905 they found the rough diamond in a South African mine owned by a certain Thomas Cullinan, they threw it away considering it a worthless crystal: never had a diamond of that size.

Before arriving from the parts of Buckingham Palace, there were several political issues to unravel (at the time the mine was located in a region of the British Empire) for which Winston Churchill even intervened, at the time under-secretary of the colonies. The stone was cut and 9 diamonds were obtained (it seems that even the blade broke during the delicate operation): the South African government in 1910 gave the V to Queen Mary who made it into a brooch made by the royal jeweler Garrard the following year, the one we still see today on Elizabeth's coat. This brooch was chosen by the Queen for her first message to the nation in 1991, in times of the Gulf War , as it did for the transmission on the occasion of the mother's funeral . Cullinan V also accompanies her on happier occasions such as the wedding of her granddaughter Eugenia and her first London Fashion Week when she sat next to the other queen, Anna Wintour.

Queen Elizabeth at London Fashion Week with Anna Wintour and the famous Cullinan V pin. Photo Getty

The diamonds of the brooch called “ Granny's Chips ” also come from that same “game”. To compose it Cullinan III, a stone from 94, 4 carat pear-shaped hanging on Cullinan IV, a square cut diamond from 63, 6 carats: “weights” that make the brooch the most precious in the world . These two diamonds were particularly loved by grandmother Mary so much that they appear set in tiaras and crowns even if the most frequent use since the beginning of the last century is that of a brooch. A jewel that must leave you breathless flaunted a few times by Elizabeth (too sumptuous perhaps?) But which has spanned the history of the British royal family for over a hundred years. The first occasion enhanced by “Granny's Chips” was Elizabeth's state visit to the Netherlands in 1958 : the queen also met Louis Asscher, an eyewitness of the first cut of the diamond. Then followed the mass of thanksgiving for the Diamond Jubilee of 2012 , the BBC documentary “The Coronation” and the state banquet with Dutch royalty.

But Cullinan diamonds do not represent the only record among Elizabeth's brooches. At the center of the flower-shaped brooch is what is considered the best pink diamond in the world . The name of the brooch comes from the name of the Canadian geologist John Thorburn Williamson, who discovered in his mine in Tanzania that gem originally from 54 carats. When Queen Elizabeth began to unwrap wedding gifts in 1947, the gift of the generous landlord certainly did not disfigure. That diamond was later worked on to become in 1953 by Cartier the jonquil-shaped brooch we saw in the Silver Jubilee of 1977 and for the weddings of Charles and Diana in 1981 and of Edward and Sophie in 1999 .

Royal weddings can basically be a compass for finding your way among royal brooches . The name chosen for the royal wedding of William and Kate has a beautiful name, “ True Lover's Knot” , a bow-shaped brooch inherited from Queen Mary. There is everything in this jewel: the bond of true love, gold and silver as well as diamonds. Drawn by Garrard in 1932, shows off especially on exceptional occasions such as state visits and, precisely, weddings. In addition to that of his nephew, Elizabeth wore it in 1960 for the wedding between Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon . An important pin to wish the best to the sister who was marrying the great reserve love, since it was she who prevented her from marrying Peter Townsend a few years earlier. It is not the only staple in the collection: there are at least three or four more. The “ Dorset Bow “, the diamond brooch on gold and silver created by Carrington & Co., donated by the county of Dorset to Mary for her wedding in 1893 with George V, passed from grandmother to granddaughter as a wedding gift. Among the important occasions, we can mention the baptism of Prince Charles and the funeral of the Duke of Windsor , that Edward VIII who abdicated for love of Wallis Simpson. The bow-pins are also seen in the annual ceremonies of the Memorial Day because they are better suited to the ordinance poppies.

One of the precious bows of the Queen's collection: Kate smiles perhaps because she knows that one day all of this will be hers. Photo Getty

Pearls and diamonds instead for the wedding of Harry and Meghan . It's called Richmond – from the name of the city that donated it – yet another brooch received as a wedding gift from Queen Mary (if they should count in total forty). Despite the shape and the sparkle, Elizabeth put it aside a little after taking her on the Commonwealth tour following her coronation. In the last twenty years it has often reappeared: one of the most important events is certainly the meeting with Pope John Paul II in Rome in 2000 .

Queen Elizabeth with Pope John Paul II. Photo Getty

The queen reveals her vanity in the play of colors. If diamonds go well with everything, there are other gems that have never been matched. For his outfits in shades of blue, the «Prince Albert» brooch often appears . It is a sapphire surrounded by diamonds , used mainly in engagements in sunlight. The jewel was said to have been a gift from Prince Albert delivered to Queen Victoria the day before he married her: a thought so appreciated that it was immediately worn for the wedding ceremony on February 9 of 1840. D at that time the brooch passed from queen to queen, up to Elizabeth II who introduced the jewel in history having chosen it for dinner with the Kennedys of 1961 . That sapphire also appears pinned in the overcoats of Princess Anna. Experts claim it is a copy made in ancient times by Prince Albert himself. Rather than giving up a jewel to her daughter, it is perhaps easier to do so.

The ruby ​​brooch also comes from Queen Victoria's chest. Unlike her mother, Elizabeth has little exploited this spectacular jewel: they are found in 2015 for a participation in Ascot and a state dinner. Different fate for the so-called Cambridge emeralds of Queen Mary . These stones also have a troubled history: probably won in a lottery, they belonged to Mary's grandmother and passed to her brother Frank who, with little regard for family jewels, left them to her lover. The queen recovered them by paying them dearly and made a set of them. Elizabeth of all this bendidio uses the pin frequently, so much so that she also wears it in one of the last appointments of this year before the quarantine in Windsor – an audience at Buckingham Palace – as well as in June 2019 on the occasion of President Trump's visit.

The pair of aquamarine and diamonds is often seen among the liveliest jewels, often seen on the queen for special occasions. The pins are a gift from the parents of Elizabeth, Queen Mother and George VI, for her 18 years. The origin is controversial: there are those who claim that they were made by Cartier and others by Boucheron. Although they can draw an oval together, Elizabeth prefers to put them one below the other with a result that makes them more contemporary despite the pins being dated 1944. With these jewels, the queen welcomed the Obama in 2016 but also held his fourth extraordinary message to the nation for the Diamond Jubilee of 2012 .

More than the chromatic combination, the queen seems to care more about the meaning of her jewel . The result is a much more sentimental woman than she appears. Very often wear the jewels most loved by the Queen Mother such as the shell or fringed brooch . The first was donated in 1944 to Elizabeth (mother) by the writer Winifred Hope Thomson with the desire to see a jewel drawn from queen to queen passing by 1919 by his father Sir Courtauld Thomson, son of a famous Scottish inventor. The woman adored her, so much so that she also wore it in the party for her 100 years. Elizabeth shows off her in many events in which her mother is remembered as the celebrations in her memory in 2012.

The frayed brooch, on the other hand, is another piece from the collection of Queen Victoria, designed by Garrard in 1856 and made with diamonds of the Sultan of Turkey to be worn at the neckline . If the brooch is a distinctive feature of the Queen Mother, Elizabeth for her part began to consider it in 2011, on the occasion of the state visit of the then Turkish President Abdullah Gul. The palm leaf brooch studded with diamonds of various sizes created by Cartier in is certainly no less precious for the Queen Mother . A piece that went to add to its already rich collection, worn for a whole life at any type of event. We see her in fact in the historical photo called “Three mourning queens” taken for the funeral of her husband George VI in 52 until the celebrations for his 101 th birthday. The queen uses it in her daily life, perhaps really to feel the presence of her mother on her.

However, there are also new generation brooches, jewels that started life in Elizabeth's years. Among these, the centenary rose is different from the others : a hand-painted rose wrapped in a hundred diamonds is the gift thought by the queen for her mother's hundred years. A piece made on commission by Collins and Sons in 2000: the rose portrayed is Elisabetta Grandiflora, a rose dedicated to the queen created in 1953, the year of the coronation . The elderly mother had time to wear the brooch: a ballet in Covent Garden during the celebrations of her 101 th birthday. After the disappearance of the long-lived Queen Mum, the brooch returned to her daughter who immediately made her her: it is the jewel that accompanied her for the Christmas broadcast of the 2002 when Elizabeth remembered her missing mother and sister.

The rose is not the only flower dear to Elizabeth. There is the sunflower designed by Garrard in the years 70 gold and diamonds often seen over the years 90 and the acacia flower received by the Australian government on the tour of the 1954 . Symbol of the country, it symbolizes its special relationship with Australia, but the approval seems sincere beyond the origin. So much so that it was chosen for Carlo's second marriage, that of 2005 with Camilla Parker Bowles .

The journey into the queen's jewelry box ends with a couple of perhaps the most intimate pieces of all those mentioned. The flower basket composed of rubies, diamonds and sapphires is the gift of the grandparents George VI and Elizabeth for the birth of his grandson Charles in 1948 . Very different from the others, it exudes the tenderness of a young mother who still had a whole life ahead of her and who could still enjoy the protection of parents. The ruby, the protagonist of the gold and diamond brooch called Scarabeo , is red like passion.

It is the most modern piece of jewelery, the one most breaking compared to a tradition destined to last for centuries. This is in fact Philip's gift to his Elizabeth : we are in 1966 and the Duke of Edinburgh asks the jeweler Andrew Grima to sculpt these rubies recovered, it is said, from an ancient Indian headdress. If the other brooches strike for the sweetness of the memory or for the weight of responsibility, this vibrates with passion precisely because it seems to appeal to the most sensual part of Elizabeth. Here it is in the celebratory portrait of the 70 years of marriage of the two, the brooch is in the center of the shot. It is not a simple jewel that emerges with all its power from the whiteness in the white dress but there, resting under the left shoulder, it seems to feel the heart of Elizabeth beating.

