the-candle-of-the-moment-already-exhausted?-it-smells-like-harry-styles

Our life has changed a lot in Covid times 19, but one thing remains faithful over the centuries, even with an ongoing pandemic. The impulse to purchase candles for the home, perhaps not essential, but which we desperately want. And that in 2020 seems to have quadrupled. Because the scented candles are the new black, the object to put on top of the wishlist . And after the boom of the now iconic candle to Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina, now it's up to the candle that smells like Harry Styles. But this time we are not talking about a product with a diabolically calculated marketing operation behind it.

The success of this candle has decreed it, in fact, the fans of the former One Direction who identified in the Cashmere Vanilla Candle of the brand Threshold, sold at the American discount chain Target at approximately 10 dollars (also online), the smell of the pop star . But the question arises. How do you know what Harry smells like? We have to go back a few years, precisely in 2017. In an Instagram shot, the singer sprays the eau de toilette in front of the mirror, precisely Tobacco Vanille of Tom Ford with notes of tonka beans, cedar wood, cocoa and vanilla.

The same traced by a group of superfine noses of Tiktoker in Cashmere Vanilla, so quickly sold out, also because it is clearly more within everyone's wallet reach. In fact, although Tom Ford created the wax version of his fragrance, that of the discount store is, of course, much cheaper for the same amount of ecstasy generated at the first sniff . Let's have no illusions, though, because if we were willing to buy the designer candle to inebriate our Harry Styles room, even the deluxe is rapidly running out like all the products blessed with the pop star's holy touch (the number of April of the Beauty Paper magazine, in which Harry appears made up and in fishnet stockings, sent the magazine's purchase orders on the site in a tilt.)

In any case, raise your hand to anyone who is not willing to pay any amount to immerse yourself in a journey of the senses that goes straight to pastel or floral suits, pearl necklaces, green eyes and forelock hairbrush of Harry Styles. Imagine if the trip mental / sentimental trip costs a few dollars. And this is why, as reported TMZ, The Threshold brand is promptly producing scented candles in industrial quantities.

Hoping to be able to buy them soon also us Italian addicted styles to be able to spread the scent of sexy boy throughout the house British of our heart (there is no need for husbands / boyfriends / companions) and raise the mood in lockdown , in the gallery here is a trichotic beauty rundown of the pop star and a few vanilla candles to sweeten the hope of waiting.

