the-car-of-the-year-2020-is-the-new-peugeot-208

The “Car of the Year” award ceremony was held in exceptional conditions at the Palexpo in Geneva. Behind closed doors ( because of the Coronavirus ), today, Monday 2 March, the event was broadcast live on the website of the Geneva International Motor Show and on the Facebook page #GimsSwiss .

A jury of 58 journalists from 23 European countries, was called to elect, among six finalists, the “Car of the year”, which was the New Peugeot 208 .

The jury, according to the note released by Gims, “particularly appreciated its range of engines that offers customers the freedom to choose between petrol, diesel or 100% electric “.

The jurors also highlighted “the audacity of Nuova Peugeot's design and technology 208. “

Once the winner has been announced, Frank Janssen, president of the jury and automotive journalist of the German magazine Stern , he spoke by videoconference with Jean-Philippe Imparato, director of the Peugeot brand who was not present in Geneva, but who thus commented on the result: « I am very proud to receive the Car Of The Year award 2020 for NuovaPeugeot 208. It rewards the excellence of the work and the commitment of all the Peugeot and Groupe PSA teams. It is the first time that a “Series 2” Peugeot has been awarded this important recognition “.

The Car of The Year trophy, established in 1964, is the oldest and most coveted automotive award. It is awarded every year at the Geneva Motor Show. The classic and the scores of the edition 2020 :

Peugeot 208 | 281 points

Tesla Model 3 | 242 points

Porsche Taycan | 222 points

Renault Clio | 211 points

Ford Puma | 209 points

Toyota Corolla | 152 points

BMW 1 Series | 133 points

The new electric era of Peugeot

Coronavirus: Geneva International Motor Show canceled