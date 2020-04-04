the-carabiniere-arranges-the-mask-for-an-old-woman,-the-photo-goes-around-the-web

It has been on social media for a few hours and many have already shared it. It is an image that comes from Puglia and shows the gesture of a carabiniere who helps an elderly lady. He makes her put on her mask while outdoors, in front of a post office in San Giovanni Rotondo, in the province of Foggia.

The lady is alone, sitting probably waiting for her shift to collect her pension. The photo was taken by a passer-by and captures the moment in which the soldier correctly places the mask on the lady's face.

To tell who the carabiniere is Corriere della Sera . He is a marshal from Trentino, part of a military contingent who arrived in San Giovanni Rotondo to strengthen his presence in the area. Among the duties of the military there are those of checking the streets and garrison in front of supermarkets and public offices, for this he was in front of the post office.

«I was with my patrol . I noticed the lady because she was sitting on the bench and was the only one of the people who waited in front of the post office without a mask, “said the soldier, whose name is not revealed, recounting the episode. The lady told him that she had not been able to find even a mask for this she did not have it.

The marshal found it for her thanks to the director of the post office. “I went back to the lady and helped her wear it. I don't think I've done anything more than what my uniform requires me to do. We are daily at the service of the citizen “.

