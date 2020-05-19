“the-cathedral-of-the-sea”,-has-the-new-spanish-phenomenon-(already)-arrived?

It is Spain, and history is the protagonist of The Cathedral of the Sea , where the struggle for freedom mixes, theatrically, with the genesis of impossible loves. Of those capable, on paper, of opening a question and asking if The Cathedral of the Sea , television adaptation of the homonymous novel by Ildefonso Falçones , may end up becoming a secret , a small phenomenon that feeds itself, leading to Mediaset plays mind-boggling. The television miniseries, which was produced by Netflix in Spain during the 2018 debut on Canale 5 in the early evening of Tuesday 19 May.

A few months later, the same channel will say goodbye to The secret, Beautiful Spaniard who has known how to hold bench for nine long and intricate years. Who can replace him, in the Mediaset afternoons, has not yet been said. Perhaps, you cannot even foresee it. But The Cathedral of the Sea, in the economy of a popular narrative, which move against the background of a historic Spain, it could direct Canale 5 to the right destination.

The series, whose book was an international best seller, tells of a serf, Bernat Estanyol, who escaped in 1319 together with his son Arnau. He left for his sister in Barcelona, ​​escaping a destiny of slavery that seems, however, a prelude to an even more tormented existence. In Catalonia, where Arnau was found ten years after the first events, the life of the fugitive runs parallel to the construction of a new Cathedral, that of Santa Maria del Mar. Arnau Estanyol manages to make his way among the ranks of society, the first bearer of stones , then baron. But fate lies in wait, and so does the envy of others. Arnau, lost among forbidden loves, ends up victim of the inquisition, giving to the Cathedral del Mare all the elements, the history, the torment, the passion ostracized by a hyper-dogmatic society, which seem dear to the soap public. And who knows, then, in the year in which The Secret will complete its race, Mediaset may not have found in the formula of the miniseries a worthy substitute and a worthy evolution of Spanish fiction.

