the-celebs-in-quarantine,-between-ballets-on-tiktok-and-home-made-tattoos

If there is a common denominator for this period of closure, it is that everyone, even our music and TV idols, have been forced to think about how to occupy our days. But what do the celebs in quarantine do? Well, you say, easy to pass the lockdown in luxury villas overlooking the Hollywood hills. True. Maybe we will not be on the same boat (who is a lifeboat, who is a yacht), but with phase 2 advancing, we will still need to reorganize a large part of our time. And if you haven't done it yet, here's who you can take a cue from to live it better and invest it in yourself.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

If you are lucky enough to spend these days with your partner (blessed are you), then try to indulge yourself on TikTok . Among my favorites, there are the ballets by Justin and Hailey Bieber : the demonstration that a year of lockdown would not be enough to make me have a some of their coordination.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Do you want to know who knows the other better? Challenge each other with the couple challenge of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner .

Ashley Tisdale

But if, like me, you are alone and have just re-watched High School Musical (your stories they don't lie), then the profile for you is that of Ashely Tisdale .

Camila Cabello

Are you starting to look like Chewbecca ? Well. Know that June 1st is still a long way off. This is why Camila Cabello chose to have her mother cut her bangs. The result? Judge for yourself.

Dua Lipa

But if your regrowth is longer than the wait for the fourth season of Stranger Things , take example from Dua Lipa , who changed hair color twice in a month, going from pink to orange.

Kj Apa

For boys, however, Kj Apa makes a tutorial on shaving to return directly to pre-adolescence.

Bella Hadid

Work, provided it is smart, is one of the cornerstones of the quarantine. If you miss the office and your usual activities, know that there are many ways to put them into practice. Bella Hadid , for example, can't stand still: after giving herself to the crazy joy for 25 years of Gigi, she managed to take an advertising campaign for Jacquemus directly on FaceTime , to then devote himself to the lavender plantation in the home garden.

Harry Styles

A Harry Styles , on the other hand, misses the stages of the whole world therefore, in addition to learning Italian (for our greatest joy), he spends his days in America trying the songs for the Love On Tour , officially postponed to 2021.

View this post on Instagram Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority. For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come. For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We are all in this together. I can't wait to see you out on the road as soon as it's safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness. H A post shared by @ harrystyles on Mar 25, 2020 at 12: 00 am PDT

Lizzo

If you lack make-up and the mornings spent in front of the wardrobe to choose what to put in, think instead that Lizzo has decided to use the quarantine to detoxify from beauty products. No false eyelashes or nails.

Lili Reinhart

The same fate is also true for Lily Reinhart , who lives social disarray, without tricks and without filters. And let's face it: how nice it is not having to remove make-up before going to bed?

Kaia Gerber

But if you want to go crazy and want to give something unique to your body, you can follow the example of Kaia Gerber . The model decided to have a stick-and-poke tattoo on her own, tapping the ink on the skin with a needle. A small imperceptible point that will remind you of this period forever.

Shay Mitchell

But the most important lesson of this quarantine (and I hope you will agree with me) is given by Shay Mitchell , who spends her time taking care of herself and of those she loves.

There is no need to overdo it. But do your best to feel good. Don't spend all your time trying to learn something. Sometimes the best teaching comes from doing nothing. Do things calmly, take a moment for yourself. Enjoy a coffee, call a friend, wait for the sunset. Take care of yourself and your needs. Stopping is needed to start again. And this is the only example to follow.