the-challenge-of-the-getty-museum:-recreate-works-of-art-while-staying-at-home

To paint a still life you don't always need watercolors. A new example comes from the Getty Museum in Los Angeles which, inspired by the very popular Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine account – 125 thousand followers in not even a month – challenge his followers with a challenge. The invitation is to recreate with a lot of imagination and creativity the works of art exhibited in the rooms of the most famous museums in the world, now closed . No rules, only advice: enlist your pets, be expressive, pay attention to the lights as you were Caravaggio and shoot.

All within the walls of the house, yours of course.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home. 🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house ⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V – Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

Launched on the American institution's Twitter and Facebook accounts a few days ago, the challenge was immediately accepted with surprising results: a pizza takes the role of the famous Botticelli's Venus, a vacuum cleaner becomes a musical instrument, the Simpsons enter the ruins of ancient Rome. Art has no boundaries or limits and to become new Leonardo Da Vinci perhaps a tag is enough, in this case the Getty Museum.