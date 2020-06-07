World

The children of Prince Edward who “probably” will have to work to live

nj June 7, 2020
the-children-of-prince-edward-who-“probably”-will-have-to-work-to-live
I figli del principe Edoardo che «probabilmente» dovranno lavorare per vivere

Browse gallery

Lady Louise Windsor, 16 years, and brother James, 12, will not take on official roles and is « highly unlikely “that they decide to use the title of” His Royal Highness “. They live in the most normal way possible: «The queen is only their grandmother», word of Sophie of Wessex

Prince Edward is the fourth and youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. It will not be for him to be king. And not even to his children. They are two: Lady Louise Windsor, 16 years, and James, viscount Severn, 12, both had by his wife Sophie of Wessex . The two are husband and wife since 1999 and appear to be the only marriage between the children of The Queen who has worked on the first try.

And as Sophie, Lady Louise and James revealed will not take on real official roles and are raised with the awareness that “they will probably have to work to live”.

The countess, 55 years, explained to Sunday Times Magazine which is “highly unlikely” that the two decide to use the title of «His Royal Highness» when they turn 18 years: “We try to grow them with the awareness that it is very likely that they will have to work to live”.

She and her husband, in fact, wanted to guarantee him a life as normal as possible : they attend a “normal” school, and go to slumber parties and friends' parties. Sophie hopes Louise will decide to go to university. And to her husband, as a father, she gives excellent marks: “She is very committed”. He takes his son fishing and takes many horseback rides with his daughter. “I suppose not all grandparents live in a castle, but who I am is important. When I am with the queen, she is only their grandmother “, he added. And the 16 enne seems to have become in recent years the favorite granddaughter of Elizabeth II, thanks of the summer holidays spent together with Balmoral.

READ ALSO

Diletta Leotta: theft of Rolex, jewelry and money at home

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle and the political turning point (with the dream of becoming president?)

nj

Related Articles

April 30, 2020
11

Nano Copper Powder Market by Major Players| American Elements, NanoAmor, QuantumSphere, Nanoshel, Hongwu International Group, Strem Chemicals, Grafen, Inframat, Miyou Group, and More…

April 30, 2020
2

Global Aluminum Oxide Wheels Market Research Report 2020 with COVID-19 Pandemic PESTEL Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast to 2027

April 23, 2020
11

Interior and Exterior Passenger Car Part Market Growth of CAGR with Focusing Key players like Delphi Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corp., Denso Corp., Lear Corp., Johnson Controls In., Magna Int'l Inc., and More…

Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP) Market
April 7, 2020
2

Analysis on Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP) Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026 Savara, Cleveland Clinic, St. Antonius Hospital Nieuwegein

Close