the-children-of-prince-edward-who-“probably”-will-have-to-work-to-live

Prince Edward is the fourth and youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. It will not be for him to be king. And not even to his children. They are two: Lady Louise Windsor, 16 years, and James, viscount Severn, 12, both had by his wife Sophie of Wessex . The two are husband and wife since 1999 and appear to be the only marriage between the children of The Queen who has worked on the first try.



And as Sophie, Lady Louise and James revealed will not take on real official roles and are raised with the awareness that “they will probably have to work to live”.

The countess, 55 years, explained to Sunday Times Magazine which is “highly unlikely” that the two decide to use the title of «His Royal Highness» when they turn 18 years: “We try to grow them with the awareness that it is very likely that they will have to work to live”.



She and her husband, in fact, wanted to guarantee him a life as normal as possible : they attend a “normal” school, and go to slumber parties and friends' parties. Sophie hopes Louise will decide to go to university. And to her husband, as a father, she gives excellent marks: “She is very committed”. He takes his son fishing and takes many horseback rides with his daughter. “I suppose not all grandparents live in a castle, but who I am is important. When I am with the queen, she is only their grandmother “, he added. And the 16 enne seems to have become in recent years the favorite granddaughter of Elizabeth II, thanks of the summer holidays spent together with Balmoral.



READ ALSO

Diletta Leotta: theft of Rolex, jewelry and money at home

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle and the political turning point (with the dream of becoming president?)