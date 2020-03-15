the-chill-between-the-royals-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-week

Weekend, time to retrace the most exciting gossip of the past week together. Lots of photos and stories about the English royal family, united again after the Megxit for the Commonwealth Day celebrations (but only apparently), while the real winner of the Windsor house is now Kate Middleton, future queen consort perfectly dropped in the role. But the star system is not only made of real. Keira Knightley said that being a mother of two girls, she will no longer do nude scenes, while Eva Mendes, via social media, has thrown herself against the haters who called her “old”.

The actress is proud of her 46 years, it means being alive. These and many other stories you may have missed.

It's freezing among the real. William just says “hi” to Harry and Meghan (and Kate doesn't reply)

The last time the ex-Fab Four from Windsor came together apparently wasn't friendly at all. Essential greetings and no gossip, which again fueled the gossip about an unstoppable break between Cambridge and Sussex. The truth, however, is still very far from being revealed. And who knows if it will ever be.



Alena Seredova pregnant: «It will be female»

The Czech model is expecting a little girl from Alessandro Nasi, at least that's how it was understood from a post published on March 8: “I take care of you, little girl”. For her it will be the first female after two males, for her partner the first paternity.



Angelina Jolie reveals: “Two of my daughters have undergone surgery”

The actress revealed that Zahara and Shiloh, the eldest daughters, have recently been operated on. Today the girls are recovering and are on the mend. This also explains why Brad Pitt was not a Bafta 2020. The family comes first.

