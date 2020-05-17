the-class-photo-is-not-done?-francesco-draws-it

No child, this year, will be able to have the class photo: they will not go back to school until September. But a (extremely talented) 9 year old boy, Francesco, who attends the fourth grade of the Renato Sclarandi institute in Turin, managed to build a memory of his class anyway: drawn his companions, all gathered, standing and smiling, just like when it is time to take the photo, and sent it to each of them, writing: «Seen that this year we cannot take the class photo, I thought about it “.

The photo was posted on Facebook by the Deputy Minister of Education Anna Ascani (Pd). “This virus did not allow many children to embrace each other and share moments of sociability, fundamental elements such as learning,” he wrote. «When I received this photo, however, I also thought about their ability to give answers to habits compromised by the obligation to social distancing ». And again: “In these hours, with the Committee of experts led by Prof. Bianchi and local authorities, we are imagining three different scenarios for the return, depending on the progress of the epidemic. We are aware that the little ones absolutely need to recover relationships in presence : to allow this we think of smaller groups, with more activities to be added to ordinary ones such as music, art, sport, digital creativity and workshops, to be carried out in other spaces as well “.

The controversies over the rejection

Meanwhile, the controversy triggered by the statements of the Minister of Education Lucia Azzolina continues, who declared that «the possibility remains of not admitting students to the following year with a painting lacking from the first school period ». There will be no guaranteed promotion and “insufficiencies will appear in the evaluation document”.

But this decision has created anxiety and uncertainty. «Now, when there are 15 days to close of the school year informs the stressed, tired and unmotivated children that can be rejected. In short, what should they do? », Writes a parent to School Technique . «We are talking about human beings, in all their fragility. And if a boy is rejected who, despite having attended Dad's lessons, has not been able to acquire the contents due to objective difficulties due to the lack of explanations in the presence, what to do with those boys who, for lack of means, have not even been able to turn on the computer? How will their preparation be judged? “.

However, article 3 of the ordinance specifies that only «in the event that the teachers of the class council are not in possession of any assessment element relating to the year for reasons not attributable to the difficulties related to the availability of technological equipment or to network connectivity, but rather to situations of missed or sporadic attendance of didactic activities already persistent and suitably recorded for the first teaching period , the class council with unanimous motivation may not admit the student to the next class “.

One also wonders, however, whether it may not be the same distance learning that amplifies the risk of early school leaving in difficult cases in ordinary situations.

