the-classic-saffron-risotto-recipe-(by-the-chef-of-the-armani-restaurant)

A menu of Italian recipes, genuine, but with an extra elegance. It is the one thought of the Emporio Armani Restaurant in Milan to be prepared at home, perhaps for Easter Sunday: the executive chef Ferdinando Palomba has rethought his recipes and his creations to propose a perfect menu for a special lunch. Her idea? Start with a beef carpaccio with vegetable pinzimonio, bagnacauda and pistachios, continue with saffron risotto, then serve a plate with baked sea bass with fennel and broccoli puree and finery with raspberry sponge, mascarpone cream, meringue and ice cream with buffalo kefir.

Here we give you the recipe for saffron risotto, the iconic dish of the Emporio Armani Restaurant . The other recipes on the menu and others can be found on the Instagram account @ArmaniRestaurants, which with the initiative From

our kitchen to yours invites users to try their hand at dishes and cocktails from Armani restaurants in Italy and around the world

– the egg tagliolini with chicken and Tokyo peas, the tiramisu of Paris, the gin and tonic of Monaco, etc … But now let's start with the risotto.

SAFFRON RISOTTO

Serves

• 280 gr carnaroli rice

• 120 gr butter

• 1 bay leaf

• 2 g saffron in pistils

• 100 gr Parmesan cheese

• 10 gr minced shallot

• 100 gr white wine

• 8 / 10 gr fine salt

For the vegetable broth:

100 gr onion gold, 100 gr carrots, 50 gr green celery

• wash the vegetables and cut them into small cubes

• let them stew in a high-sided pan

• add 2.5 liters of water to cook without boiling.

1. Toast the rice with butter and shallot, blend with the wine and add the bay leaf, cover with the broth flush,

continuing to turn.

2. add 1 gr of saffron pistils.

3. Add the salt little by little.

4. Cook for 13 minutes.

5. Remove from the heat, add the butter and stir vigorously, then the Parmesan, cover with a lid and

let it rest for 2 minutes.

6. Add the remaining saffron, stir and serve.