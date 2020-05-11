«the-comeback»:-lisa-kudrow's-rebirth-comes-to-sky-atlantic-confidential

There is a bit of Sex and the City in The Comeback , the HBO comedy starring Lisa Kudrow , who will remain forever the Phoebe of Friends . Behind the series there is, in fact, the hand of Michael Patrick King, the historical executive producer of the cult with Carrie Bradshaw who, on this tour, collaborates with Kudrow herself to tell the somewhat meta-narrative story of Valerie Cherish , a sitcom actress who agrees to take part in a reality show in a series called, in fact, The Comeback . The first season, consisting of 13 episodes, airs from June to September of 2005 and then return by popular demand nine years later, in 2014. A series that in Italy has passed almost in silence and which is now finally available on Sky Atlantic Confidential, the pop-up channel powered by Vanity Fair which from 8 to 28 may occupy the canal 111 by Sky proposing female stories that made the history of television.

In addition to the story of a woman who seeks personal affirmation through her work , The Comeback is also a satirical excursus within the TV entertainment industry. Filmed by a crew with two cameras, it gives back the flavor of amateurs revealing what goes on behind the scenes of a successful show, from ratings to production, from the optimization of resources to the desire to make more valuable engagements. The protagonist, Valerie Cherish (Kudrow), is, in fact, a woman tired of marrying Serie B projects and now ready to make the big leap: the success she had thanks to the sitcom I'm It! has given her popularity but, since then, roles and projects have been few and of little value and the time has come to turn the spotlight on her and her talent again. Together with the laughter there is, however, a great sense of bitterness : through Valerie we enter the weaknesses of a woman who feels she is no longer a girl and who tries to make her way into an increasingly Hollywood fast and inhabited by young people ready to do anything to break through.

Being able to understand your limits by rebelling against a system that squeezes you like a lemon but then throw yourself away like an old shoe are, in fact, among the strong points of The Comeback , who was nominated three times in the Primetime Emmy Awards and praised for Kudrow's extraordinary performance . Entertainment Weekly puts it on the “New Classics of TV” list, while The Guardian wondered if, in some ways, the series has proved too far for a time not yet mature to accept a meta-narrative language and the unveiling of some thorny themes such as sexism, the judgment on a woman based on her age and the redemption in one's profession . The fact that Sky Atlantic Confidential makes the episodes available is, however, a great gift. Especially because Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King have often opened the idea for a third season that HBO is considering whether to make it or not.

