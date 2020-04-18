the-contagion-index-drops-below-1.-stop-at-6-pm-on-tv

They said it, we remember it : when the R index with 0 drops below 1, we can breathe a sigh of relief . Here it is that time has come, but can we really hope?

Meanwhile, we understand: the R index with 0 is the parameter that measures the potential transmissibility of an infectious disease . Let's be simple with an example: if the R0 of an infectious disease is about 2, it means that on average a single patient will infect two people .

The higher the R0 value, the higher the risk of spreading the epidemic.

If, on the other hand, the value of R0 is less than 1, this means that the epidemic can be contained (Istituto Superiore della Sanità) because each coronavirus sufferer infects on average less than a person: a goal that has long been hoped for and that seems to have been achieved.

A figure, however, that places Italy just a tenth of a point above Germany, which has 0.7 .

READ ALSO

Mathematics of contagion: Merkel conquers social networks with clarity

Obviously, the good news is accompanied by the recommendations: to keep it on these levels, and to bring it down again, added Locatelli, « we must employ 5 tools : contact tracing , use of swabs , personal protective equipment , Covid hospital stay , implementation of the effectiveness of territorial medicine . And, I add – he concluded – the responsibility for individual behavior “.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, here's how we'll do the shopping

Records healed, stop to the Civil Protection bulletin on TV

No more Angelo Borrelli's daily press conference. What for Italians had become the daily appointment of 18 and where data and numbers were pitted, ends here.

After 55 days without interruptions, the Civil Protection says goodbye to the bulletin on the day (yesterday Friday 17) in which Italy sets the healed record, 2. 563 in 24 hours , which bring the total to 42. 727.

A good figure, but that does not mean victory , as advised by the adviser of the minister Roberto Speranza and representative WHO Italian Walter Ricciardi: «A second wave of epidemic in the autumn is more than a hypothesis is a certainty».

The trend in the numbers determines the end of the daily press conference. “The health data indicate that the pressure on the hospital structures has eased considerably and all this makes us aware of the great work done in the hospitals and of the collaboration of the citizens – says Borrelli – And for this reason we decided to to remodel the press conferences, there will be twice a week “.

The data bulletin , criticized by many for its lack of precision, however it will not disappear, but will be published on the website and on social networks.

From tomorrow, therefore, at the Civil Protection headquarters in Rome, the lights go on on 21 February, the day after the discovery of patient one in Codogno. They will only come on on Mondays and Thursdays.