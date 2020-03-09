the-coronavirus-also-scares-prisoners:-riots-in-prisons

Slogans like « all out of jail, inside nobody, only rubble » and « freedom, freedom »marked the very hot day today for Italian prisons. From Modena, to Pavia to San Vittore to Milan , from Reggio Emilia to Ferrara, up to the Ucciardone of Palermo and in Foggia where it is hunting to escape.

The protest in Italian prisons is rampant, on the wave of fear of contagion from coronavirus and the restrictions on interviews due to the emergency , and against the background of overcrowding now difficult to contain.

Over twenty penitentiaries have become the scene of scuffles, protests and real riots.

A San Vittore , the truce was reached after a long negotiation between two pm and the inmates who had triggered the protest this morning, culminating on the roof. The “freedom” screams continued for hours from inside the prison while outside a group of a few dozen young antagonists came to support the mobilization.

The detainees of “La Nave” triggered the fuse, the model department reserved for those suffering from addictions. People who have chosen to follow the path of recovery. The prisoners had access to the infirmary and opened lockers and safes. Meanwhile Viale Papiniano and the other roads leading to the San Vittore prison have been blocked . The police have affixed a tape to stop access.

L a more serious situation is in Modena , which resulted yesterday in a real revolt of the prisoners, which caused 6 deaths among the guests of the penitentiary , three within the walls of the prison in riot and three during transfers to other prisons to bring the situation back to normal, and which concerned 80 held on the total of 530.

Armored Ucciardone prison in Palermo : all access routes closed to traffic and state police control garrisons in via Enrico Albanese, in via Borrelli and via Delle Croci, the closest point between the “arms” and the fence walls.

Instead, the situation inside the prison of Foggia is slowly returning to normal where, this morning, there was a protest with a evasion of about 50 detainees. Until now they have been 36 arrested by the police force: some would have been captured in Bari, Cerignola and Orta Nova.

Protests also in Rome, in the Regina Coeli and Rebibbia penitentiaries, where the relatives of the detainees blocked via Tiburtina, the main street that leads to prison.

Disorders also occurred in Turin and Santa Maria Capua Vetere.

In Prato a negotiation was started between the detainees in revolt on the one hand and the heads of the penitentiary and the police on the other, to make re-enter the protest that broke out in the day. Optimism transpires on the 'return' of prisoners to cells.

The protest of the prisoners at the Rieti prison has become a real riot. About fifteen of them managed to climb the roof of the penitentiary institution demonstrating against the measures put in place to deal with the Coronavirus emergency. Inmates of the Rieti prison set fire to paper and mattresses.

A very serious situation throughout Italy, which has not failed to provoke fears and reactions. The Minister of Justice Alfonso Bonafede defined “a duty to protect the health of those who work and live in penitentiary institutions” . We will maintain a constant dialogue, but it must be clear – concluded the minister – c that any protest through violence is only to be condemned and will not lead to any good results “.

P for the guarantor of prisoners, it is necessary to put in place “extraordinary measures” to “lighten overcrowding situations”.

