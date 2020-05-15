the-coronavirus-may-never-disappear.-but-we'll-learn-to-live-with-it-better,-says-who

Realistically we cannot say if and when the new coronavirus will be completely eradicated. Only the vaccine will make a difference. But this must not alarm us: in any case, as time goes by we will have more knowledge, more tools and therapies

The new Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus “could also never leave “. This was stated Mike Ryan , director of the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency program , in yesterday's conference 13 May 2020 with the point on Covid – 19. But this should not alarm us. According to WHO, Sars-Cov-2 could actually become another endemic virus and recur several times over the years. So the question to ask is not when the new Sars-Cov-2 will disappear, but how we will live with the coronavirus . Yes, because we must not forget that even if the virus will always be there, we could have changed , to know better how the virus is made and to have many more tools available to deal with the infection, including a vaccine or new therapies . Here is what the WHO said.

An endemic virus

“We have a new virus” , said Ryan WHO, “who entered the human population for the first time and for this is very difficult to predict when we will have the best “. The expert adds: “it could only become another endemic virus in our communities and also never go away “. A disease is endemic when is consistently present in a population and in a geographical area – for example malaria is endemic in many tropical regions. In general, the fact that a virus is endemic does not in itself indicate that it is dangerous, however it represents an additional risk element for the population and is an additional pathogen with which health systems should deal.

Even the hiv has not disappeared

There are other examples of viruses that have not disappeared, with which we try to live with. “ The HIV has never gone away but we managed to come to terms with the virus, we found therapies and methods of prevention “, he added Ryan. “People are not afraid of it as at the beginning and even those who have HIV today can have a long healthy life” . Obviously it is better to find as soon as possible a vaccine that manages to eradicate the coronavirus (as well as for HIV), but until there is no need to refine other preventive and therapeutic weapons.

Only after the vaccine can we answer

The expert points out that does not intend to make a comparison between coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 and HIV. “I believe – underlines – It is important to be realistic and I don't think anyone is able to say whether Covid – 19 will disappear or not “. According to WHO, the discriminant to understand if the coronavirus will actually disappear is the presence or absence of an effective vaccine and its administration to all the people who must receive it. “We have high hopes” , Ryan continues, “if we find a vaccine that is very effective and we will be able to distribute it to all those who must receive it , then we may have a chance to eliminate this virus. But the vaccine must be very effective and be made available to all who must then receive the vaccination “.

Coronavirus, from present to future

Currently there are more than 100 potential vaccines under study . But Mike Ryan recalls that caution is a must because there are diseases, such as measles, that have not disappeared despite the fact that we have vaccines. Meanwhile, the WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reminds us that we can already do (and we are doing) much to keep the virus in check with everyone's effort. The idea, according to WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove is that we must enter a new mentality and thinking that it will take time before the pandemic is tamed. There may be regions in the same country where the infection drops and others where it starts again and this requires readiness and flexibility in loosening or tightening the measures . In short, we must not let our guard down and think differently, at least until we have a vaccine and it has been effectively administered.