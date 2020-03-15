the-coronavirus-pandemic-was-not-unpredictable.-but-the-world-is-unprepared

Contagion on a global scale is by no means a rare event, yet most of the nations, including Italy, have been surprised by Covid – 19

In recent days it has become clear to everyone: the Covid pandemic – 19 is one of those epochal events capable of upsetting our lives and destined to leave a mark on the world. The sensation is a mixture of anguish and amazement : how is it possible that this new coronavirus that seems to have come out of can nothing create such a mess? Closed schools, lowered shutters, silent streets where few passers-by hurry, we talk to one meter away, we queue up to get into the bakery. Who could have imagined an entire quarantined nation in the hope of breaking the chain of contagion?

A world at risk

Yet Covid – 19 is not a black swan , one of those rare events and pregnant with consequences, capable of manifesting themselves unexpectedly and taking everyone by surprise. It is not because, as explained by himself Nassim Nicholas Taleb , the eclectic Lebanese economist who made famous the metaphor of the black swan, pandemics are not unpredictable events . On the contrary, the historical series show that these are recurrent phenomena, which accompany (and sometimes shake) the history of humanity since its inception. Today it is assumed that about three times a century , more or less every thirty years, a new infectious agent can spread to the world population, giving rise to a pandemic . It's not an iron rule, but the evidence shows that epidemics are cyclical events. We are in fact part of an ecosystem in which, from the continuous exchange of pathogens with other animal species, from time to time emerges an infectious agent unknown to our immune system, which in our globalized and hyperconnected world finds easy play in transmitting from person to person in every corner of the planet.

A new pandemic was expected to the point that, no longer late last September, that is, two months before the new coronavirus was identified, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank had sounded the alarm : the world is not prepared to face the risk of a pandemic virus, which in the worst case scenario could cause tens of millions of victims and bring the global economy to its knees. In the report A world at risk prepared by the experts of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board reads that, between 2011 and 2018, have registered 1. 483 epidemics in 172 Countries of the world, including those of Ebola , Sars and Zika for whom the WHO had issued the international alert. And which, in turn, followed the pandemic of H1N1 , the so-called swine flu, which in 2009 caused about half a million victims.

The conclusions of the report could appear prophetic if it were not that, rather than an unexpected event , today we are faced with a unattended alarm : the necessary measures to prevent and contain a global health threat have not been implemented. “ For too long we have witnessed an alternation of alarmism and disinterest in pandemic risk: we intensify our efforts when there is a serious threat, and there we forget it as soon as the danger passes. Now it's time to act “. But paradoxical as it may seem, the WHO complains that even now many states are not doing enough to prepare for the impact of Covid – 19.

Preparing for the impact

And there is more. Today the Global Health Security Index allows to evaluate the capacity of the 195 nations the International Health Regulations to manage a pandemic threat. The latest report, published in October, confirms that the world is not equipped to face a global health crisis. Judging the degree of preparation of each country on a scale from 1 to 100 , the results show that the average score is as soon as 40. Only the United States, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Australia and Canada obtain the sufficiency, with a score higher than 75. However, as stated in the report, even these countries are at risk of experiencing serious difficulties during a pandemic.

L ' Italy , with a score of 56 up 100, occupies the 31 ° placed in the rankings and is in the intermediate range. Among the various indices, Italy is promoted in its ability to detect and report the outbreak of an international interest epidemic in a short time (78, 5 points), but achieves modest results in emergency prevention (47, 5 points) and in the capacity for rapid response and mitigation (always 47, 5 points). Instead, the judgment on the effectiveness of the health system in offering patient care and protecting safety sounds like a rejection of doctors and nurses (just 37 points ), painful side effect of decades of cuts in our public health.

Internationally, however, the most disturbing figure is that a third of the nations of the world appears completely unprepared to manage a pandemic. And since we are faced with global risk, the vulnerability of countries with weaker health systems could also affect all the others, giving rise to successive waves in the spread of the infection. It is now known that pandemic viruses do not care about the borders drawn on maps and border controls. Either we win together, or we lose together.