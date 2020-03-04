World
The courage to dream
The editor's editorial, which arrives on newsstands as Italy faces the emergency of the coronavirus
Do not be afraid to have courage. This is the message we want to give you with this number of Vanity Fair . Last week we lowered our tones , chose the least apocalyptic photographs, tried to tell you the world and the virus emergency beyond alarmism and always without effect titles.
Today we try even more: to present you with a team of artists, signatures and stories that cannot be resign to fear but who continue to dream, to hope, to live even in a critical context .
And if everyone becomes a virologist and a lot of politics gets worse by riding racisms or slipping, history teaches that, in the face of epidemics, rationality, trust in medicine and solidarity.
Take a step back then. Instead, listen to pretending to know everything. And go back to dreaming .
Above all, do not be afraid to have courage.
The rest only serves to complicate things.
Enjoy the reading
PS: keep writing me thoughts, advice and reflections to smarchetti@condenast.it