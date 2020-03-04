the-courage-to-dream

Do not be afraid to have courage. This is the message we want to give you with this number of Vanity Fair . Last week we lowered our tones , chose the least apocalyptic photographs, tried to tell you the world and the virus emergency beyond alarmism and always without effect titles.

Today we try even more: to present you with a team of artists, signatures and stories that cannot be resign to fear but who continue to dream, to hope, to live even in a critical context .

And if everyone becomes a virologist and a lot of politics gets worse by riding racisms or slipping, history teaches that, in the face of epidemics, rationality, trust in medicine and solidarity.

Take a step back then. Instead, listen to pretending to know everything. And go back to dreaming .

Above all, do not be afraid to have courage.

The rest only serves to complicate things.

