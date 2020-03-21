the-cruelest-aspect-of-the-virus:-denying-the-farewell-to-loved-ones

Only funeral operators can often dedicate themselves to bodies cremated and buried at a distance from husbands, wives, children and grandchildren: a generational rupture, a collective trauma in the wider trauma of forced quarantine

An operator of the funeral honors in the parking lot of the monumental cemetery of Bergamo (Photo: Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty)

Maybe it took images of that funeral parade from wartime , which we have all seen, to give us the actual picture of the situation. Even outside the most affected areas, where he struggled and still struggles to establish himself in the heads of many. That of the army trucks that take away from Bergamo, the province with the most coronavirus infections in the whole country, dozens of corpses from the monumental cemetery to the crematoria of other cities, from Modena to Varese. Expectations for cremations, chosen by most families, had now passed the week. They are often bodies that relatives – especially wives and husbands, children and grandchildren – have not been able to review since the moment of death . Moreover, after a previous period of isolation, that is, from the moment of admission. Although many are apparently also going out at home, in the impossibility of hospitalizing all those who need assistance.

Overall, that essential moment for the elaboration of mourning which is in some ways the formal farewell, was truncated sharply . Church funerals are prohibited, funeral homes and burial chambers are closed, and the only practice granted – for those who believe, of course – is the blessing of the body to the cemetery in private or cremation. If the deceased was positive to the virus, the only ones who could deal with it post mortem are also the funeral attendants . For the ban on moving, relatives who live outside the city obviously cannot participate, on the other hand, transfers to the cemetery are often lonely because family members are themselves infected, in quarantine, hospitalized or in solitary confinement. He told it with sad exhaustiveness La Stampa a few days ago, explaining that those who deal with it informs – like everything, these days – who stays at home with videos and photos on WhatsApp . The burial in chat, the greatest example of pain in a crisis that yes, in this sense, resembles a war with the only, delayed consolation to know that at least you will have a tomb to visit. Sooner or later.

There are very harsh details on the practices of this period for coronavirus deaths which, however, give the idea of ​​how much an already profound detachment, for many, inexplicable, perhaps arrived very quickly, can become a species of sentimental black hole . Each culture honors the dead in its own way, with the often very ancient rites and its traditions, and therefore it is not a religious question but above all an anthropological one: the care of the bodies, which are often washed, covered, decorated, anointed with oils or wrapped in cloth particular, it is the first concrete step in the manifestation of that piety which then takes other paths, such as that of the funeral lament , that is, the condolences expressed by the community. We cannot think of anything happening if that phase is simply – of course, for collective security – canceled. If those complaints are silenced.

And it is also significant to note that the passage of the consideration of death from a family presence, to be accepted certainly not with joy but with typical resignation of the Middle Ages, that “ domesticated death ”of which the French historian Philippe Ariès spoke in his texts on the subject, with a richer rituality, also charged in the tombs, linked to the fear of individual judgment, occurred from the fourteenth century onwards. A passage between the Middle Ages and the Renaissance that was strengthened by the catastrophic consequences of an epidemic: that of the black plague which like every phenomenon of this kind, and as is unfortunately happening in recent days, mercilessly erodes any consoling practice.

It would be to say, for the proportions that the epidemic is unfortunately reaching especially in Lombardy and in the provinces of Bergamo and Brescia, that what we are experiencing represents almost one generational rupture , a collective trauma in the wider trauma of forced quarantine. An empty passage, the elimination of some kind of last farewell, which affects, everywhere, even those who are not affected . It also involves those who have relatives, elderly but not only, and cannot take care of it because they live elsewhere or to deal with it they do somersaults. Because taking care of others without touching each other and with the scarcity of protective materials becomes a business, almost a logical absurdity to which there is no digital trick that cares. But not being able to cure even those who died is a ticking time bomb in our future.