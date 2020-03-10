the-custom-made-house

Each house must resemble its inhabitants . If you analyze a home, you can discover many things about a person: his dreams, his passions, his daily habits.

And that's why Calligaris decided to decline its products in an infinite number of customizations , so that the customer can “build” his own furniture. Colors, shapes and sizes are chosen.

So, for example, the chair , distinctive element since the origins of the brand, today it is available in more than 74 models to be customized with over 100 upholstery between leathers and fabrics and for sofas and armchairs you can choose different combinations, mixing seats and backs of different models.

In short, every idea will be made to measure by an expert team of craftsmen.

Same goes for the libraries , which they can be composed with a careful selection of shelves, sideboards and wall units, in various sizes, for each color and material. Drawers, benches and openings are inserted as desired.

Everyone as they like, because the first rule for home furnishing is that there are no rules.

