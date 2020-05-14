the-customer-is-not-always-right

A few years ago I started having an audience. Having an audience is not easy, but I only realized this afterwards. With the passage of time and with the relative increase in my online exposure, I began to have more and more to do with the universe of feedback , or with the different ways of reacting that the diffusion of a content causes.

This has led me to often wonder about the relationship between a character and his audience , which in other words could easily be the relationship between seller and customer, between whom offers any service and who, on the other hand, receives it. The playing fields change, but the rules are more or less the same everywhere.

Thinking about it made me think of one of those concepts that lodge in the mind of all of us in the form of sentences made, or “the customer is always right”. An assumption that speaks volumes about the enormous importance that we culturally attach to those who are served, to those who enjoy, to those who consume .

I soon came to the conclusion that that sentence made, which as always is not only a phrase made but also a precious mine of food for thought, should be reviewed. To claim today that “the customer is always right” is pure madness.

Let's pretend that once, before the digital revolution took place, before we entered the feedback universe, before we started going to the restaurant more to evaluate any inaccuracy than to eat serenely, it made sense. Let's pretend, that it costs us nothing, it has an excellent quality-price ratio.

Today the public enjoys immense power , a power it once did not have, because today anyone, when holding the role of public or customer, who largely of the cases intersect, has an infinite range of weapons available to fire their own shots: reviews, ratings, stars, messages, comments, likes, hearts .

Once upon a time social networks and all other online communication environments were not there, therefore putting the customer on the pedestal, that is, in the condition of always being on the side of reason regardless, had no major side effects.

Today, however, the side effects are all right, because the public, customers, consumers of modern society are armed to the teeth , and a crazy assumption like that of always being right makes a superficial approach to one's arsenal legitimate.

The worst side effect is a loss of empathy when you play the role of the customer , who, strengthened by his own untouchability and aware of his own power, lets himself go to exaggerated manifestations of intransigence, arrogance and rudeness . In saying this, I do not want to refute in any way the extreme importance that the feedback tools available to the public have in certain respects, but I want to highlight that we focused a lot on who offers but little on who receives.

We dealt in a highly critical manner with the top-down influence process, as it was right, forgetting to observe the feedback dynamics with the same attention, that is, what goes back and does not always do so in the proper way.

Even the public, even the customer, even the consumer , who have always enjoyed a sort of sacredness, must feel responsible of their responses and behaviors, because they are also active subjects with an ability to influence.

Let's end it with the crazy story of the customer who is always right, because the roles are constantly reversed, and it doesn't make sense to feed a harmful vicious circle in which when we are customers we don't care about who sells because we can do so much, and when we sell we take it out on customers who don't care because they can .