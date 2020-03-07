the-dance-of-life

«Un, dos, tres, a pasito pa'lante María, un, dos, tres, a pasito pa'atrás! » … The dance hall becomes inflamed and the octogenarian Gina starts kicking. Spread legs and flexed knees cushion twerking-like movements, arabic arms, hands that close and open as if to simulate a shot. The first “victim” is my father. Gina points and shoots towards him, approaches while continuing to move with looks full of passion and good news. My father gives in and gets up, climbs over my mom, starts kicking like Gina while Ricky Martin thunders the ending of the song: « María, María… un dos tres! ». Gina turns to us, a non-paying audience and in time with music she mimics the gesture of the umbrella. His damned dance ends all evening like this, there is no song that does not have the honor of the final step. “Tiè!” after Elettra Lamborghini, «Tiè! Tiè! ” after J-Ax, “Ari-tiè tiè!” after Shakira. I am completely hers, I hope you shoot me and ask me to dance with you. Here she is! It is in front of me, a riot of woody pelvic movements attract me. I wait for the ending and in the meantime I twist into a psychodance. “Tiètiètiètiè” earlier than expected the umbrella gesture starts and Gina screams “No! You must wait for the end of the song. A year ago they gave me for death and when I got swept there was a song and I got to dance. I dance every Saturday evening and when the song ends and he reminds me that I know he is alive … TIÈ TIÈ TIÈ !!! “. A hundred of these TIÈs … my friend.