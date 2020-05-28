the-daughter-of-luca-argentero-and-cristina-marino,-here-is-the-first-photo-of-nina-speranza

The caption reads a simple “You”, because many words are not needed to describe the bundle with the pink hat, whose striped body looks at the camera. Cristina Marino , who the 20 last May gave birth to Nina Speranza, eldest daughter of Luca Argentero , did not seek great terms to present the little girl to Instagram. Two letters were enough for the purpose. And, under the image of the little girl, whose name is an ode to the optimism with which the couple tried to live the pandemic, the congratulations of fans and colleagues rained.

In the eight days following the birth, Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino were not lavish with photographs. Of the little girl, they shared a hand , published online on 20 May. Then, nothing more. The influencer, whom the actor met on the set of Holidays in the Caribbean, has published some shots of his return home. Flowers, glimpses of a room, an early morning selfie. Up to the photo of the little girl.

Nina Speranza was photographed from the back, with the legs folded under the belly. Of the girl, the face was not seen, but only one hand, under which (also) the scarlet heart of Papa Argentero appeared.

