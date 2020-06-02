the-death-of-george-floyd,-the-blackout-of-the-stars-to-pay-homage-to-him

The protest post is a black background . The world of entertainment has chosen a blackout day to commemorate the death of George Floyd and support those who are taking to the streets to protest the police violence against the African American community.

The initiative started from the music industry which decided to “disconnect for one day from work to reconnect to their community”. However, it is not just music stars who publish the black post with their thoughts next to them or just the hashtag #blacklivesmetter , the lives of blacks matter. Timothee Chalamet did it, Kylie Jenner did it.

Musicians and many others stop to honor the 46 year old died last week of asphyxiation, according to the latest autopsy, after a white policeman held a knee on his neck for 8 minutes in Minneapolis . It was the 25 May. The video of what happened ended on the web and since then America has taken to the streets to protest against racism against African Americans that has never been eradicated.

“I can't breathe”, “I can't breathe”, the words spoken by Floyd have become the new slogan against the police printed on anti-coronavirus masks. Even the stars have mobilized. Rihanna spoke of devastation, anger and sadness. Beyoncé asked for justice for George Floyd: «We have all seen this murder. We are disgusted, we cannot let this happen without taking action ». Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took to the streets to protest in peaceful demonstrations.

Floyd Mayweather, the black boxer who for years he has been the richest sportsman in the world, he will pay for George Floyd's funeral in Houston and two other commemorations of the 46 was killed in Minneapolis. Basketball champion Nba Lebron James was among the first to join the protest, like Madonna and Paris Jackson. Police officers involved in the management of the streets also stopped on their knees in honor of the victim.

“Law and order: if governors and mayors do not guarantee it, I will take care of mobilizing the federal army. We must guarantee justice for the killing of George Floyd, but we cannot leave the country at the mercy of a violent mass. The riot must end. These are no longer protests: these are acts of terrorism “said Donald Trump in a message to the nation from the White House garden. The president is ready to deploy the army.

Within the demonstrations there were raids by extremists and also a group of white supremacists. In many American cities there is a curfew . Even in Washington there were clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement agencies so much so that the president was taken to the security bunker.

