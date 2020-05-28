the-dependencies-we-developed-during-the-lockdown-(and-how-to-get-out-of-it)

“ Quarantine was for most people a feast of the spirit – in the sense of alcohol. Forced home and bored, people drowned the breakdown of cojoni in gin, coca, and porn. You will see, at the end of the pandemic, many will come out of it with an addiction. . “. With the pungent irony that sets him apart, Roberto D'Agostino describes the “excesses” of the quarantine on the new issue of Vanity Fair directed by director Paolo Sorrentino. “ Pornhub has seen traffic data of almost 12% “splash, continues the writer. “Sales of sex toys have increased by 27%. Cocaine has replaced sugar, vitamin D and beaten egg. Not to mention cannabis and alcohol. According to Nielsen research, online alcohol sales in the United States increased by 243%. And who does not choose marijuana and vodka, plunges into the refrigerator … “.

A sadly real picture that can also be found in our country, where the issue of addictions – born or worsened during the quarantine – did not make a big noise, but was dealt with extensively by professionals in the sector, than ever before in this period they found themselves busy dealing with online therapy sessions for the numerous requests for help that arrived during and after the lockdown.

“Loneliness has induced or accentuated certain addictions”, explains the psychotherapist Raffaele Lovaste , Director of the European Institute for Addictions . «This condition of isolation has raised the level of stress and people have” solved the problem “by increasing their compulsive behaviors, as well as the consumption of alcohol and drugs. In the imagination it is convinced that it can control this use, but in reality it is an illusion “.

During the months of quarantine, the European Institute for Addictions – one of the first centers designed and structured also to guarantee online assistance – offered support throughout Italy, receiving many calls from those seeking help to get out of a variety of addictive situations and find a balance. The specificity of its professional team is precisely to treat addiction cases through the use of PCs and smartphones.

“When starting a treatment, the goal is to try to help the person regain control of their life . Drugs, in particular, generate anxiety, worry and removal, and this is the sentiment that prevails “, explains Lovaste , specialist with twenty years of experience in the management of Sert . «Until the thing becomes striking to the point of triggering the defense mechanism. We get there with the patients after a while: our aim is to accompany them to reflect on the possibility of making new choices that lead to excluding these substances from their life . It is never a simple path, to resolve an addiction it is necessary to reduce the level of stress, but it is also necessary to change a way of looking at life and modify choices that seem normal “.

Addiction is not connected to the search for a pleasure, but for a “gratification”. A psychological mechanism that becomes particularly subtle in pathological cases also due to its extreme transience. “Those who have developed a gambling addiction, for example, have an interest linked exclusively to the excitement they feel when they hit the button. Everything else has a secondary influence, “says the Director of the IEuD. “The same happens for the addiction to pornography: the interest is for that moment of excitement that arouses a novelty, not so much in the actual desire to watch these films”.

In the lockdown phase, it was also possible to draw up a sort of “identikit” of subjects who develop addiction. “Men represent a higher percentage in cases of addiction to alcohol and drugs such as cocaine, widespread especially in the age group between 30 and 50, while cannabinoids, extacy and methamphetamine concern the younger / adolescent group “, underlines the specialist. « Women , on the other hand, develop a particular form of emotional dependence , a dangerous pathology, which is often hidden behind many extreme cases of violence . It is good to remember that before a femicide there is always a physical, psychological and affection violence that should be addressed. Women who realize that they are dealing with a difficult person, but who suffer from emotional dependence, are “blocked” within this mental mechanism by the fear of being alone . “

In all these cases, the exit path proposed by the European Institute for Addictions has unique strengths in Italy:

1. A pool of experts in the treatment of addictions who guarantee multi-specialization and coordination to offer concrete support to those in need.

2. An articulated online service that relieves you from the difficulty of choosing a psychologist or a clinic (choices that often delay the will to undertake a path of assistance).

3. Simplified logistics (the patient must not go anywhere) that allows the first barrier of resistance to be broken down between those who want to undergo treatment and fear, shame, shyness or, simply, the physical distance that prevents them.

4. Total respect for Privacy , guaranteed by a high level of confidentiality with which cases are handled and appointments managed, which patients can choose to attend anonymously.

“Even when you come for a presence consultation, in our Milan office, there is no waiting room: those who arrive immediately enter the study of the professional with whom they have the appointment”, explains the director. «For the online management of appointments, on the other hand, we use an extremely secure and confidential system, through which it is the specialist who sends a link for the connection and of which there will be no trace. We know that it is easier for some people to express parts of themselves and their problems thanks to the mediation of the PC or smartphone , as if these tools allowed the construction of a context still more protected and safer than the therapist's study “.

The online interventions of IEuD are not, however, a simple transposition of the intervention in the studio. The online dimension has precise characteristics: the relational meaning of experience is never lost sight of and it is on this meaning that the mental health professional builds his listening intervention of the person asking for help.

