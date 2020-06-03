the-discovery-of-the-present

I never felt as free as in the two months of the tight lockdown and I imagine it is a feeling shared by many of the privileged who were not forced to work in a supermarket or hospital.

I felt free as a child, before the sense of guilt for asociality or unproductivity conditioned my relationship with time forever.

Until May 4th I woke up early. Every morning before seven, I left to explore the new day and the old house, empty as blank pages, free and adventurous.

My daughter would only materialize in the kitchen at lunchtime and I began, depending on the inspiration, to rub marble tops and cast iron stoves, create playlists on Spotify, fix chairs, make a cat's voice to cat Obama, prepare three-hour ragout, dance Hips Don't Lie in the bathroom, call my sister, make a story on Instagram, memorize a poem or anything else that went through my head at the time. Even though cleaning and cooking were duties, the fact that I could do it when I felt like it – my daughter would have been enough to eat yogurt and cereals if I had allowed it, and she wouldn't have noticed the dust cats in the corridor even if they had started meowing together with me and Obama – it gave me a great sense of freedom, unlike what has happened throughout the rest of my life as a disorganized mother in which the routine wakes up wear them bring them to school go to work do the shopping take them back play them talk to us kitchen put them to bed for many years has not given me time to do anything but take care of them or my work.

It is useless to specify how much I adored and adored them and my work, but I had forgotten what was the freedom to focus on the present and on one thing at a time.

Then on May 4th, finally, with gloves and a mask, I met my boyfriend in the park, near the fish tank. On 21 May I went to the hairdresser. On 26 I promised my publisher to finish the book I have been writing for two years. Today I will see two colleagues off the computer. All beautiful things.

I know that we must start again – with all prudence – to have fixed commitments and to plan the future. But how free I was, in front of all that white, in the present.