the-distinction-between-coronavirus-deaths-“for”-and-“with”-makes-no-sense

This hypothetical dichotomy between the victims of Covid – 19, applicant even in institutional communication, it is scientifically questionable and impracticable in practice

It has now become one of the most recurring mantras of the health emergency , at least in its Italian version: people who died in these days after being positive for coronavirus did not they would all die for Covid – 19 , but more simply with the illness. Meaning that, at least ideally, there would be a marked difference between the people (a large majority) who saw it degenerate a clinical picture already compromised and those (few) in which the coronavirus has determined a exitus completely unexpected.

Although in the abstract this concept is quite clear, to believe that we can establish a clear distinction between the two cases – and therefore to have a clear statistic that counts the for ei with separately – is at least illusory. Everyone, our experts and others, agree that viral infection is fatal mainly to elderly people and with many previous pathologies , and that instead the deaths of very young people (let's say under 50) and who were in good health are rare or even exceptional, in the order of 1% of total. But from here to be able to say that there are type 1 deaths and type 2 deaths we pass.

Clinical pictures, health surrealisms and causes of death

When a person's vital functions are irreversibly disrupted, we say that that person is dead. In practice, either the heart stops beating, or the blood no longer reaches the brain, or in the pulmonary alveoli the exchanges of oxygen and carbon dioxide no longer occur, or some other fatal condition occurs. Usually to determine the death is a traumatic event or a series of contributing factors which add up by irreparably destabilizing the biological functions of the organism. In the latter case, however, it is difficult to uniquely define a cause of death: by convention it is possible to establish the last significant cause that was added (in chronological order, i.e. the drop that caused the vase to overflow ), or to choose the most relevant one in absolute in the destabilization of the clinical picture, or even to indicate them all.

We are however within the framework of the conventions: there is no doubt, in fact, that to lead to the exitus was the overlap of a set of pathologies, and only a very in-depth analysis by specialists could – if anything – get to define exactly exactly what was the ' relative importance of each of the conditions. But one wonders how much the outcome of these assessments really makes a difference.

Returning to the coronavirus , there is no doubt that in many cases had a role as complicator or aggravator of the pre-existing clinical picture. Proof of this is the fact that many people in a few days have gone from living in their home to being hospitalized or in intensive care , and a certain percentage did not even survive the interstitial pneumonia and the inflammatory cascade caused by Covid – 19. Whereupon the distinction between deaths from and deaths with the coronavirus is likely to seem more a rhetorical trick that a scientifically relevant issue. It is no coincidence that the Higher Institute of Health, in official statistics, limited itself to dividing the non-surviving people into groups on the basis of the number of previous pathologies .

But even if a person was hypertensive, suffering from ischemic heart disease, with diabetes and also suffering from cancer, this does not mean that today she would have already died if she had not contracted Covid- 19. Then call it accelerator , nudge or addition , it is a more or less happy lexicon to always say the same thing. That is, to reiterate that in people who enjoy excellent health Covid – 19 is in almost all cases a infection that can be overcome , and at the same time recognize that in fatalities the coronavirus has certainly played a not insignificant role in determining the end of a human life.

The statistic that does not arrive

Faced with the distinction, also proposed by the institutions and experts themselves, between deaths from and died with , it is obvious that then from several parties have become increasingly pressing the request to have a numerical quantification of this division into categories. However, it is increasingly clear that these phantom percentages , which return almost every day in the questions of journalists at the press conference of the 18: 00, are not there and perhaps never will be.

Beyond the delays in the centralized collection of medical records, even for those already examined in fact, no response has ever been obtained, except to reiterate that the almost all of the deceased had other previous pathologies . Unless you decide by convention to declare as death from coronavirus only the people who first to contract Covid – 19 were in perfect health and young people (then it would be a very small number, today certainly less than 3% and perhaps even 1%), in all the others cases the situation is certainly more nuanced and does not lend itself to this clear division.

Even the comparison with other countries is not particularly sensible. If at the beginning Italy showed great dedication in going proactively to search for coronavirus positive patients, and therefore people with mild or absent symptoms may have been counted among the official cases, already for some weeks in fact the tampon is performed only on women and men evidently symptomatic . So if we imagine a person (old and battered as much as we want) who presents strong and new breathing difficulties and for this he is buffered , if then the result of the test is positive it becomes very difficult to claim that Covid – 19 is irrelevant in the overall clinical picture.