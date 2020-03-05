the-dogma-of-love-at-first-sight:-liking-oneself-immediately-is-not-fundamental

I never believed anyone who says they understand immediately whether or not they like a person and then when you try to ask how they do they answer “I just know it” or “I feel it to the skin.” I never really trusted “I just know it” and in general the preventive conclusions. Because it is okay to follow intuition, it's okay that “it doesn't tell me anything”, but it's a little less good to shut oneself in blind faith towards first impressions. The line is extremely thin.

It does not surprise me that in the era of everything and immediately there are a lot of people firmly convinced that to like yourself to the end it is essential to like yourself from the first moment. Certainly it is a belief that exists regardless of the current reality, saturated with fictitious desires and lacking in authentic needs, but something tells me that the logics of instantaneousness that we have become accustomed to have contributed to strengthening the dogma of love at first sight.

I say dogma not by chance, because since I was a child I have always heard of love at first sight as a sort of founding principle of true love, rather than as a possibility. And then I have always heard of love at first sight and never of love on the second lap, just as I have always heard couples make themselves liked from the first glance their flag, the irrefutable proof of the strength of their bond.

Since you learn by dint of hearing, at a certain point I too found myself believing that to really love I would have to be struck by a glance. I also found myself believing that love at first sight was a basic, essential condition, the Constitution of relationships that work, the law of laws, in the absence of which there can never be anything profound. But then life with its events did what it does best: it denied me. It showed me, even in a rather ruthless way, that development matters more than the onset, because basically relationships are stories, nothing but stories, in fact that's what we call them. And if an effect incipit in a story is important, it is still not enough.





The fact is that we are too caught up in the beginnings, the first approaches, the first impressions. We give too much weight to the beginnings, because we are convinced that everything depends on how we start, that a start without a bang in the present jeopardizes any chance of a bang in the future. Today more than ever we live with the constant feeling of having to impress the first shot. Either we get caught immediately, or we get lost immediately. Everything must overwhelm us instantly.



The love at first sight exists, we agree, and there is nothing wrong with going along with it. The possibility of liking yourself from the first moment exists, but precisely, it is only a possibility , not a universal prerogative of true love as someone thinks.

And this is perhaps the only rule of love: that in the end you can never know it from the beginning.