the-donations-of-beauty-brands-for-the-coronavirus-emergency

Friday 13 March at 17: 00, Bobo Vieri, Gillette Italia ambassador, will connect live on his Instagram profile, together with his wife Costanza Caracciolo and other friends from the world of entertainment, including Andrea Pucci, to launch the « Casa Vieri Show », a way to raise funds with fun to support the Civil Protection during the coronavirus emergency. The initiative from the hashtag #restoacasalikeabomber. For each person who connects Gillette Italia will donate one euro to the Civil Protection for the purchase of equipment necessary to cure the virus.

The goal of the call to action is to get to 100. 000 EUR.

Official hashtags: #restoacasalikeabomber; #shavelikeabomber; #doniamolikeabomber

Bottega Verde is the other company in the world of beauty that has shown sensitivity to the difficult situation that Italy is experiencing due to the coronavirus. To deal with the emergency, he has chosen to donate 1 day of collection of his e-commerce to the Italian Red Cross , in the front line to offer assistance to those infected with coronavirus . The collection on Wednesday 11 March, of the site bottegaverde.it, equal to 28. 630 Euro, will be donated to the humanitarian agency and destined for equipment and services to face the current situation. Meanwhile, to offer its customers a continuous service, the brand has enhanced its E-store , open 24 hours on 24, which makes free deliveries throughout the Italian territory during the period of 'emergency. It has also activated a special service of telephone orders, offers p facilitated price on hygiene items of hands.

Avon Cosmetics joins, to support Civil Protection , with 1 Caffè Onlus , with the “Together for Italy” initiative. The leading company in the direct sales channel of cosmetic products, which is part of the Natura & Co family, has launched a fundraiser and donates 1 euro to charity for each order received, both through those collected by Consultants, both from online sales through the e-commerce platform. All proceeds will be donated to 1 Caffè Onlus which will manage and allocate the funds in support of the Civil Protection. The Solidarity Body 1 Caffè Onlus, established in 2011 by the actor Luca Argentero together with the president Beniamino Savio and a group of friends from Turin, has been supporting solidarity projects in Italy and abroad for years. The collaboration with Avon Cosmetics was born last October 2019 with the project «Together for Women» deployed alongside women who fight both breast cancer and gender-based violence.

