the-door-to-the-future

“In a world where even a few meters become an unbridgeable distance, the only way to reach our loved ones is the Network”, reflects Isabella Lazzini, marketing and retail director of Huawei Italy. «This period taught everyone the role of connection. In fact, the Italians have embarked on a race for technological equipment: there has been a boom in demand for printers, routers and above all PCs (+ 63% year on year in the first week of March) “.

Because the computer is an “enabler” of both smart working and distance learning. «But it is technology in a broad sense that is changing our behavior: we stay longer on social networks – the + 70% on Facebook family apps – and increased by 50% the time spent in chat and even 1000 percent that of group calls ». Just to help customers stay connected Huawei has extended the warranty of its products, inaugurated a free repair and assistance service with home delivery, opened an ecommerce and given free access to its music library. But the multinational – 194 thousand employees in the world, 800 in Italy – in addition to smartphones, it is among the leading suppliers of 5G telecommunication infrastructures. «The Covid period – 19 highlighted the problem in the non have broadband: for example, operators like Netflix have lowered the quality of their films to avoid crashing, “explains Lazzini. «Higher speed, low latency, possibility of having more people connected. 5G at the same time brings advantages in the field of entertainment and allows you to store and manage “big data” in the cloud “.

That is, enormous quantities of information, such as health information generated in a pandemic period.

«When 5G becomes a communication tool, we forget the delay in receiving data, because thanks to its low latency everything becomes real time. And you can manage the situation with a real dashboard, where – for example – you can quickly decide which areas to close to contain the epidemic. It is this control panel that will enable governments to make decisions more easily in the future “.

And then there is the instruction that needs to be accelerated.

“If you can't go to school, you have to bring technology into education. Huawei's solution is called “Learn any time”, learn at any time, and was adopted during the last period in the main Chinese cities by 5 thousand schools and provided 240 thousand lessons for over 50 millions of students online. The system can simultaneously support 11 millions of students . Another example comes from the University of Zhejiang which, thanks to a live streaming application created in collaboration with Alibaba, has made available to its students a lesson service, generating 570 thousand visits and speaking to a total audience of 300 thousand people. All in just two weeks: a very fast reaction time “.

In short, is the future necessarily in 5G?

«The dream is to create a more intelligent and connected world. And 5G is its front door. “