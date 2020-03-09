the-dukes-of-sussex-in-red,-harry-and-meghan's-triumph-at-royal-albert-hall

Smiling, perfect and symmetrically dressed . The Dukes of Sussex, in total red, will be officially a little less royal than the others, but they don't seem to miss a move in their London week, the last with real commitments. On the contrary, they are widely stealing the scene from other members of the royal family, causing anger, in primis of the Duchess of Cornwall.

Harry and Meghan spent Saturday night at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in red clothes. Upon their entry into the hall they received applause, even a standing ovation, all standing to pay homage, before attending the performance of the Massad Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines.

The former actress wore an evening dress with a Safiyaa cape and the prince was in a red captain general of the Royal Marines uniform, a qualification that will remain only at the end of the month when the couple will no longer be senior royal. Pinned on his chest he had the medals earned in Afghanistan and by the hand, practically always, the wife.

The evening was one of the celebrations of the 75 anniversary from the end of the Second World War and the 80 th anniversary of Britain's Commandos , dates that are particularly dear to the queen. As dear to her on Monday, the Commonwealth Day Service, Sussex's last official appointment before returning to their golden exile in Canada.

Until now, the British trip has been a triumph and above all a constant blow for the royal family that certainly appeared in the shadows in the days of the Sussex's presence in London. The dukes have always tried to show themselves as a united couple. The photo posted on their profile is hand in hand , eyes in the eyes. An “us against you” that does not go unnoticed. Everyone is now waiting for the grand finale, Monday, with the whole royal family.

