the-easter-speech-of-queen-elizabeth-ii:-«the-coronavirus-will-not-win»

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but it is by staying far away that we protect our neighbor. Easter is not canceled, we need it today more than ever ». The Queen Elizabeth II , who spoke to her nation last week, declaring the the monarchy's closeness to its subjects has returned to speak. He did it on Saturday evening, in the formalism of a speech without any historical precedent.

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

Although Elizabeth II is, by right, head of the Anglican Church, never once, during her long reign, did she speak to the British in the days preceding Easter.

It was not customary, and perhaps it will not become so. But the oddity induced by the Coronavirus, the obligation to a static Easter , without any reunited family, without the joy of a shared holiday, brought the Queen out of the ordinary. «The discovery of the risen Christ on the first day of Easter gave his disciples a new hope and a new purpose, and we can all take courage from this episode. We know that Coronavirus will not get the better of us, “said Queen Elizabeth II in a message as short as effective.

“As dark as death may seem, especially to those who mourn,” he continued, “ The light and life are bigger. May the eternal flame of Easter hope be a firm guide for us facing the future », concluded the sovereign, wishing a happy Easter to all her fellow citizens , whatever faith they profess. Because, as she took pains to explain at the beginning of her short speech, “Many religions have festivities in which the victory of light over darkness is celebrated. Candles seem to speak to any culture and to fascinate people of all faiths and none with their own flame ». They stand out on birthday cakes, highlight the beauty of family holidays, anniversaries. They remember Easter and, in the days of the pandemic, symbolize the hope of an imminent victory.

